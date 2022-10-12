Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Detailed Machining Inc. celebrates 25 years
Guests talk during a self-guided tour of the Detailed Machining Inc. facility during a Business After Hours event organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 13. Detailed Machining Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business. Detailed Machining Inc. Founder John Bertsch, second from right, talks to guests...
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
Sidney Daily News
Ribbon cut on Keller Williams Home Town Realty Sidney office
Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney. The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate...
Halloween Festival, parade kicks off in Fairborn today
FAIRBORN — Halloween is coming to Fairborn this afternoon. The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in downtown Fairborn. Costume judging will take place at the Fairborn YMCA on South Central Avenue from 6-7 p.m., followed by the “Spooktacular” parade downtown at 7:30 p.m. Festivities...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- At the annual meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Mrs. Mary Wyman was elected president: Mrs. M.R. Robb, secretary; Mrs. Myra Black, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. George Hannaford, treasurer. ——- A party composed of the members of the Charade Club went down the canal to...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Sidney Daily News
Looking for ghosts in the castles
Jeremy Keller, son of owners Victoria and the late Fred Keller, talks about the ballroom during Wednesday night’s Ghost Tour of the GreatStone Castle. The tour was sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society and also featured a tour of Bonnyconnellan Castle. GreatStone Castle owner Victoria speaks about the...
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Sidney Daily News
30th anniversary of the JTD Hospital Foundation Golf Classic held
MINSTER — The Joint Township District Hospital Foundation held its 30th Annual Golf Classic at Arrowhead Golf Course in Minster on Sept. 9. “It was an amazing day to celebrate a milestone of 30 years hosting this golf classic. We appreciate the support of our local businesses, donors, golfers and volunteers, that make this event successful every year,” said Julie Jacobs, executive director of the JTD Hospital Foundation.
Sidney Daily News
‘One Small Visit’ movie playing free at Armstrong Museum
WAPAKONETA — Writer, producer and director Jo Chim will be in Wapakoneta, Wednesday, Oct. 19, to promote her new short film One Small Visit. The 30-minute movie will play free to the public at the Armstrong Museum starting at 7 p.m., with a director Q&A session immediately following. “One...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Daily Advocate
Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin
BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title. The...
Sidney Daily News
DeWine tours Sidney firehouse
SIDNEY — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Station No. 1 Friday, Oct. 14, as part of a tour of stations in Ohio for Fire Prevention Week and to learn more about how the department is prioritizing the physical and mental wellness of the men and women on the job in Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.
Sidney Daily News
2022 Residential Beautification Awards announced
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney announced the winners of the 2022 Residential Beautification Awards during the City Council meeting on Oct. 10. The awards are given to recognize exterior improvements to residences. Improvements can include exterior renovation and rehabilitation, general clean-up, landscaping, or any other activity that improves the property and neighborhood.
Sidney Daily News
Edison Stagelight Players to present Macbeth
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present William Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by Matt Beisner. Performances will be held Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. Macbeth, widely considered to be one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, tells the...
dayton.com
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
