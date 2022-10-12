Read full article on original website
True Patriot
3d ago
The GOP has been trying to end SS for decades. They stole the trust fund now they are trying to avoid paying it back.
Brian Aldrich
2d ago
this isn't a blue or red thing.this a working class thing.WE ALL HAVE PAID INTO IT SINCE WE STARTED WORKING ..This IS NOT A ENTITLEMENT WHICH SOME have tried to argue.you and I earned it .IF WHO EVER TRIES TO CUT IT .THEY ARE COMMITING POLITICAL SUICIDE!!!! Then political loyalty goes out the window !!!
pappie
2d ago
I find it funny that they (politicians) are always talking about cutting SSI/MC. But there’s never any talk about cutting welfare or unemployment.
