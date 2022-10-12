ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GOP has been trying to end SS for decades. They stole the trust fund now they are trying to avoid paying it back.

this isn't a blue or red thing.this a working class thing.WE ALL HAVE PAID INTO IT SINCE WE STARTED WORKING ..This IS NOT A ENTITLEMENT WHICH SOME have tried to argue.you and I earned it .IF WHO EVER TRIES TO CUT IT .THEY ARE COMMITING POLITICAL SUICIDE!!!! Then political loyalty goes out the window !!!

I find it funny that they (politicians) are always talking about cutting SSI/MC. But there’s never any talk about cutting welfare or unemployment.

