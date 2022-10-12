ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB's Lagarde sticks to rate hikes as bond debate starts

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcAmL_0iVxeXEk00

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde on Wednesday singled out interest rate increases as the best tool to fight runaway inflation in the euro zone even as a debate about mopping up excess cash got underway.

Trying to fight runaway prices, the ECB has raised its rate on bank deposits to 0.75%, promised more hikes and begun a debate about whittling down its 3.3-trillion-euro ($3.20 trillion) bond holdings - legacy of its fight against deflation in the last decade.

Lagarde emphasized rate hikes as the ECB instrument of choice at present even as other policymakers began publicly debating how and when to stop reinvesting some of the proceeds from the debt the central bank had bought since 2015.

"The traditional interest rate... under the current circumstances is the most effective, the most appropriate and based on the proportionality assessment that we conduct in choosing from the toolbox is the one that actually works best," Lagarde told an Institute of International Finance (IIF) event in Washington.

Also speaking in Washington, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said the ECB needed at least two more rate hikes of up to 75 basis points each before reaching the neutral level, where it neither stimulates nor curbs the economy.

However, Knot also called on the ECB to follow the Federal Reserve in letting some of its bonds mature without replacing them -- a way of reducing the amount of money sloshing around the financial system.

"Once we have completed the path to the normalization of our policy rate, it's pretty clear that, then, also the roll-off of our asset purchases should become part of our instrument mix," he told a forum at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting.

His French peer Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in New York late on Tuesday the ECB should first get banks to repay the 2 trillion euros they have borrowed from the central bank and then start shrinking its bond holdings.

Lagarde acknowledged the discussion about this so-called "quantitative tightening" had started and would continue.

($1 = 1.0324 euros)

Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Deflation#European Central Bank#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Dutch#The Federal Reserve
Tri-City Herald

Ugly (Really) Rates and Unemployment Forecast Out From BofA

The $64,000 question in financial markets is whether the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing. That would mean raising interest rates enough to quell inflation, but not so much as to send the economy into recession. Bank of America strategists Chris Flanagan and Joseph Leeman are skeptical that the central bank can succeed.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 75 basis points for third straight month

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month as it struggles to bring scorching-hot inflation under control, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pain for millions of households and businesses. The three-quarter percentage...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
FOXBusiness

Goldman raises Fed rate hike forecast after Powell's hawkish stance

Goldman Sachs strategists see the Federal Reserve charting an even more aggressive course of interest rate increases after the U.S. central bank took an increasingly hawkish stance during its two-day meeting. The bank's economists — led by Jan Hatzius — said in an analyst note on Thursday that they expect...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood to Fed: You're Raising Rates too High

Wood has posited for months that the economy is suffering from deflation and is already in a recession. Never let mediocre performance at your own job prevent you from telling others how to do their job. Money manager Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has a five-year return totaling...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

625K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy