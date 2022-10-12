Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Escaped inmate added to Texas Ten Most Wanted List
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Wayne Hogan has been added to the Texas Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives list. This was announced at a press conference on Friday morning. Up to $7,500 in reward money is being offered for information leading to his capture – with the Texas […]
blackchronicle.com
Brandon Hogan still at large in Coryell County
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The seek for escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan has continued on for almost two and a half weeks. As the search continues, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams gave a second replace on the state of affairs. Williams started by saying that Brandon Hogan has...
Suspect barricading self causes 'shelter-in-place' order for City of Bartlett
BARTLETT, Texas — Thursday's "shelter-in-place" for the City of Bartlett was due to a suspect barricading himself in a home as officials tried to serve him an arrest warrant, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office revealed. The sheriff's office said around 2 p.m., the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force tried...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skeletal remains found off Mopac and Toll Road 45
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field off of Mopac and north of Toll Road 45 on Tuesday. On Oct. 11, a person working in the field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac found the remains at around 6 p.m. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that the remains are human, according to the press release.
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
Texas teenage murder victim identified
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
fox44news.com
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Misdemeanor charges filed against poll watcher arrested in 2020
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that misdemeanor criminal charging instruments, or informations, have been filed against a Travis County poll watcher arrested in 2020. The informations are related to two charges against Jennifer Fleck, criminal trespass and perjury, in regard...
Have a Warrant for Your Arrest? You Can’t Do This in Texas
On a Killeen, Texas Facebook group, someone asked about getting a state ID if you have an outstanding warrant against you. With almost 50 reactions and dozens of comments, it would seem this is a topic that quite a few people in Central Texas want to discuss. Let's get into the answer.
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Report: Hays County Sheriff's Office to develop outreach, education program around opioid epidemic
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Since four Hays CISD students died from fentanyl-related overdoses this past summer, leaders in Hays County have increased their efforts to raise awareness and combat the growing opioid issue. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, in September, Hays CISD...
Temple woman being treated for gunshot wound after aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas — A woman in Temple is currently being treated for a gunshot wound, after what police are investigating as an aggravated assault. The Temple Police Department stated that on Oct. 10, officers responded to a dispatch about a woman with a gunshot wound on the 9300 block of Oak Hills Drive.
Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot. The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. According...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0