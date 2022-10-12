ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Hogan still at large in Coryell County

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The seek for escaped Coryell County inmate Brandon Hogan has continued on for almost two and a half weeks. As the search continues, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams gave a second replace on the state of affairs. Williams started by saying that Brandon Hogan has...
Skeletal remains found off Mopac and Toll Road 45

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Skeletal remains were found in a field off of Mopac and north of Toll Road 45 on Tuesday. On Oct. 11, a person working in the field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac found the remains at around 6 p.m. Detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that the remains are human, according to the press release.
Texas teenage murder victim identified

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 16th murder of 2022 has been identified. On October 14, police identified the victim has been identified as 14-year-old Davarian James Lawrence. Officers originally responded to a call on Sunday around 6:10 a.m. regarding a shooting victim in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers […]
Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
Texas man dies in crash in SH 36 in Milam County

MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man has died following a crash on Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at State Highway 36, 2.4 miles south of Milano. A 2016 Ford F-150 pick-up was...
1 dead after head-on collision on State Highway 71

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on collision and rollover on State Highway 71 on Thursday afternoon. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash occurred around 3:13 p.m. between 17200 and 17841 W. SH 71, or the intersection with Pedernales Summit Parkway. Officials on scene reported...
No service interruption to Lorena recycling after fire

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There will not be any need for a service interruption to Lorena’s recycling after Monday’s fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling. According to Lorena City Manager Kevin Neal, the City has received information from Sunbright, saying the damage from the fire was not as bad as originally anticipated.
Misdemeanor charges filed against poll watcher arrested in 2020

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that misdemeanor criminal charging instruments, or informations, have been filed against a Travis County poll watcher arrested in 2020. The informations are related to two charges against Jennifer Fleck, criminal trespass and perjury, in regard...
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
