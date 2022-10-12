FIU recertified with Seal of Excelencia for its success in serving Hispanic and Latino student

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Nation’s largest Hispanic Serving Institution FIU joins tech training initiative
Florida International University (FIU) has joined an initiative designed to help students access the skills and credentials necessary to succeed in high-demand technology careers. Through a partnership with the tech talent platform SkillStorm, FIU students can now participate in courses that lead to credentials from the country’s leading tech companies, including AWS, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega.
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
communitynewspapers.com
City of Doral Partners with South Florida PBS Health Channel to Expand Health Information
The City of Doral is partnering with the South Florida PBS Health Channel, for a groundbreaking initiative: to deliver valuable and credible health information to Doral residents through Health Channel programming on Doral TV and the Health Channel’s widget on the City of Doral’s website. “I have always...
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
Thrillist
Everybody Wants to Move to NYC, but New Yorkers Are Thinking About Miami
While everybody is dreaming of moving to the Big Apple, New Yorkers are already thinking about Florida. According to a recent study by American Home Shield, a Memphis-based home warranty company, NYC is the most desirable location to move to from other American cities. An analysis of search engine data found that residents of 52 out of 100 largest cities in the US are looking for information online about moving to the Big Apple more than any other city. Outsiders are most attracted to NYC's well-known hustle and bustle.
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Shows Love for Brazil with Exhibit and Closing Reception
Doral, FL – The Brazilian Amazon rainforest is one of the planet’s largest and most important ecosystems; it serves as home to the people who inhabit the forest and is an invaluable resource for global climate regulation. On September 30th, 2022, the City of Doral, in collaboration with The55ProjectArts Foundation, will explore this important theme at the Doral Hearts Brazil event, presenting artistic works from Doral students, from kindergarten to high school. This cultural collaboration, now in its 4th year, was unanimously approved by Mayor and Council.
miamitimesonline.com
Teacher pay and school safety on the line in voter referendum
The campaign to educate voters about a referendum critical to Miami-Dade County Public Schools is in full swing following last week’s news conference that brought out a bevy of school board members. At stake is the renewal of a referendum passed in 2018 that would continue to fund teacher pay increases and maintain school safety.
floridapolitics.com
South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate
‘Circumstances have already proven (she is) remarkably equipped with a fighting drive.’. Democratic business owner Janelle Perez’s just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing...
Miami New Times
Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics
State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
communitynewspapers.com
Calling all POC and women SMB owners in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.!
Calling all POC and women SMB owners in Chicago, Miami, Oakland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.! Comcast RISE is launching a $5M grant fund on Oct 3. www.ComcastRISE.com.
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava backs ‘strong advocate’ A.J. D’Amico for HD 113
‘A.J. understands the journey towards freedom and opportunity shared by so many in our community.’. Democratic lawyer A.J. D’Amico’s bid to represent House District 113 in Miami-Dade now has support from the county’s top elected official. D’Amico’s campaign is announcing an endorsement from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine...
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
AdWeek
WPLG Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney to Retire
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WPLG senior political reporter Michael Putney is retiring after more than 30 years at the Miami ABC station. The station said WPLG...
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast
MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, returned home on Wednesday as a new group headed out."I am honored to be around such brave men and women, selfless men and women, who just went up there and did a week tour up there and a lot of humanitarian aid for a community that needed a lot of help," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.Ramirez said they're going to continue sending teams as long as there is a need for them. The team that...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida ranks No. 1 for year-over-year median home sale price percentage growth
The Miami metro area is No. 1 for year-over-year median home sale price percentage growth, according to the September Housing Market Trends Report from Realtor.com. The median price for a home in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area in September was $599,000, an increase of 28.3% compared to the same month last year. Memphis (27.3%) and Milwaukee (27%) were next for percentage growth among the 50 metro areas measured.
