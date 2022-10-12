Read full article on original website
Chilling new documentary about ‘Barney and Friends’ is here to shatter illusions for all ’90s kids
There isn't a human being who came of age in the '90s who doesn't immediately recognize the giant purple dinosaur in that photo. And while many of us have, at best, fond memories of Barney & Friends, or, at worst, mildly annoying memories, a new Peacock documentary about the show looks downright...disturbing.
Vice
New TV Show Buys Painting by Hitler to Maybe Destroy With Flamethrower
A major UK broadcaster has purchased a painting by Adolph Hitler and will give a live studio audience the option to keep or destroy it. The future of Hitler’s art won’t be the only work from a “problematic” artist that will be threatened with destruction via flamethrower. The Channel 4 show “Art Trouble”, which will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr, will see work by paedophile Rolf Harris and sex offender Eric Gill put to the public, as well as a vase by womaniser Pablo Picasso.
TVOvermind
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Billy Strings Lays Down Phenomenal Unplugged Performance Of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken”
I think I’m at the point where my love for Billy Strings could be unhealthy. Every video that I watch of him just makes me respect him as an artist even more, and most recently, his cover of the classic hymn, “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” After his set on the Austin City Limits Festival main stage, he took to a more intimate setting to keep the party going. First off, I love artists that do things like this. Secondly, […] The post Billy Strings Lays Down Phenomenal Unplugged Performance Of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Most Privileged Person in the World: Sick of Myself is Norway’s must-see punk-horror-comedy
Our appetite for the anti-hero has always been an abiding feature of the cultural landscape. Think of Tony Soprano. Walter White. Even Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker. All characters that we root for, despite the fact that their behaviour is often morally dubious at best, and downright sociopathic at worst.
Adults loved to hate Barney, but why? A new doc tries and fails to explain
I Love You, You Hate Me examines what makes people (men especially) so hostile to a children's dinosaur. But it's spoiled by sensational side trips and settles on the idea that haters just need a hug.
Review: Anthony D’Amato Makes a New Masterpiece
Anthony D’Amato/At First There Was Nothing/Blue Rose Music. Anthony D’Amato is not only an exceptional songwriter, but he’s also a reliable artist as well. Over the course of his career, he’s delivered a steady string of outstanding albums that beg attention, especially from those who recognize talent and ability when they hear it. That’s no small claim; after all, there are plenty of talented singer/songwriters that qualify for special attention. However given D’Amato’s extraordinary skillset, he begs extra attention.
EW.com
Park Chan-wook invented Decision to Leave's tragic ending decades ago
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Decision to Leave. Filmmaker Park Chan-wook crafted the devastating ending of Decision to Leave, his newest film (out today), decades before he became a director. In the romance mystery, Park Hae-il and Tang Wei play doomed love interests, a detective and his murder suspect,...
MotorTrend Magazine
Struggle and Reward: Hot-Rodding Is Many Things At Once
Life is about balance. As human beings, we feel most fulfilled when we are riding that line between chaos and order. If there is too much chaos, life is miserable. Too much order, life becomes stale and stultifying. We need that sense of accomplishment gained when we tackle a problem, thereby restoring order to chaos. If there's no chaos, there's no innovation. It's the struggle that defines us and moves us forward in life.
CARS・
Potionomics review – colourful adventures in magical capitalism
Running a struggling potion shop, sourcing ingredients, haggling with customers and fending off the bank is all charming and stressful work in equal measure
