Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores
Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
Popular Pine Bush Restaurant Goes to the Birds Sunday
With all the wildlife we have in the Hudson Valley it is nice to know that we have people that help us understand the various animals that share our yards and trails. So many of them make sure they get out to places where we spend our weekends so that we can learn more.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired. On...
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media
The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
The Beer Mile is Coming to Pawling, New York in November
The 2nd Annual EDRRC Beer Mile Run in Pawling, New York in November definitely gives a whole new meaning to the term "beer run." Instead of running out for a beer, you will actually be running to a beer. I didn't quite get a clear picture of what this event...
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings
There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
Fact Check: Did Johnny Depp Shock New Yorkers In Hudson Valley?
Johnny Depp shocked fans in the Hudson Valley. If you missed him, he should still be in New York. Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck performed at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York last Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. World-famous actor Johnny Depp joined Beck on stage in Westchester County.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop
Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers
Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
New York Can Help Family Of Dad Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
You can help the father of three who was murdered visiting his youngest son in the Hudson Valley. The funeral for Poughkeepsie shooting victim Paul Kutz was held on Monday. Funeral For Long Island Dad Murdered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Paul Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting...
New Windsor man charged in oxycodone scheme that made millions for crew
A New Windsor man was one of eight people accused Wednesday of conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills through an operation based in a doctor's office in Brooklyn. The eight were charged under an indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. Prosecutors...
