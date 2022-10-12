ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores

Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Accidents
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley

A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
FORESTBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Stolen Items from New Paltz, NY Later Sold on Social Media

The New York State Police are asking for the publics help in regard to several stolen items in the Ulster County area. In the digital age of social media, we can do it all from the palm of our hands. If you have a smartphone, you can stay in touch with friends and family across the globe, dig up information within seconds and sell things you have no use for anymore for some side money.
NEW PALTZ, NY
KISS 104.1

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing

The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop

Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
RED HOOK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Town of Wappinger Responds to Rumored Ban on Long Island Home Buyers

Can a town actually ban any person from buying a home in town based on where they are moving from?. Last week we told you about an alleged moratorium the Town of Wappingers had that would prevent anyone who currently lives in Long Island from buying a home in the Dutchess County town. The rumored moratorium was a topic of conversation on one of the popular Hudson Valley community groups on Facebook and started after a commenter responded to a post talking about "city folk" and how they are to blame for everything that goes wrong in the Hudson Valley.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

