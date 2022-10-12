Read full article on original website
We're Still Not Over The High-Slit Green Dress Heidi Klum Wore To The 'America's Got Talent' Finale—Wow!
As fans tuned in to the long-awaited America’s Got Talent (AGT) finale this week, many were blown away by judge Heidi Klum‘s sultry ensemble! The supermodel, 49, showed off her incredible figure at the event, donning a curve-hugging, green-and-black striped gown with shimmering, sheer fabric. From the garment’s low-cut neckline to (not one, but two!) daring high slits that flaunted Klum’s toned legs, the dress was what one fan dubbed the “most perfect and stunning finale look.”
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Blake Lively’s Elegant Pregnancy Style: From Glittery Mini Dresses to Figure-Hugging Gowns
Blake Lively makes pregnancy look fierce. The actress has wowed Us with her maternity style through the years, stepping out in dazzling mini dresses, skintight gowns and more. In September 2022, the Gossip Girl alum surprised fans when she revealed her fourth pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s […]
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Tamera Mowry-Housley finally reveals the real reason she left 'The Real' after seven years
Tamera Mowry-Housley has finally revealed the real reason she left The Real after seven years of being a co-host on the talk show. Now more than two years after an abrupt exit in July 2020, she has finally discussed the reason for her departure.
Ana De Armas Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Sequined Dress At The 'Blonde' Premiere
Ana de Armas was a vision at the Hollywood red carpet premiere of Blonde in a shimmering, sultry and illuminating gown! The Knives Out actress, 34, donned a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress that was adorned in glistening sequins and featured a halter, plunging neckline and curve-hugging fit. The No Time...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match in All-Black Ensembles at Ralph Lauren's California Show
After wearing Ralph Lauren looks for their Georgia wedding celebration, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a fashionable date night at the designer's Southern California show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look stylishly smitten! The couple, who wed on July 16, arrived at Thursday's Ralph Lauren show in Southern California in matching all-black ensembles. At the show, which celebrated the World of Ralph Lauren and the Spring 2023 collections, Lopez, 53, donned a sleek pinstripe dress, completing the look with a classic black fedora and matching clutch. Affleck, 50, complemented his...
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'
Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical." During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."
Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Fall/Winter 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Best dressed guest! Fall wedding season has just begun, and we’re gearing up for a season of love (cue Rent). While many might suspect that summer is the most popular time of year to get married, the answer […]
Reese Witherspoon Goes Monochromatic in Purple Oscar de la Renta Crepe Dress and Christian Louboutin Heels at ‘The View’
Reese Witherspoon embraced a purple sartorial color story on Wednesday for an appearance on “The View” in New York to promote her new children’s book, “Busy Betty.”. The actress joined the hosts wearing a long-sleeved scoop-neck violet dress with a thin matching belt from Oscar de la Renta. Her color-coordinated lilac shoes were Christian Louboutin.
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’
Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Biggest Blazer and No Pants
Anne Hathaway has had an evolutionary couple of years in the fashion department. And now, the star is promoting her upcoming, critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which means more red carpet looks. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on The View in an outfit that played with dimensions and ushered in...
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
