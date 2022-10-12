Elon Musk has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian. In addition to being the mastermind behind Paypal, Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, Mr Musk, 51, is also famous for having fathered ten children, including one who died as an infant. But in an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk conceded that he “can’t win [them] all.” Speaking about his transgender teen daughter, Vivian, Mr Musk alleged that their father-daughter relationship had been negatively impacted after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at the unspecified elite university she...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO