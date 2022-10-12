Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
Elon Musk dreams of dying on Mars—now he might be one of the pioneering colonists
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he may join the first colonists on Mars. Before that happens, though, his Starship needs to complete its maiden orbital flight. Before SpaceX’s Starship has even completed its first orbital flight successfully, Elon Musk is already dreaming of joining its maiden voyage to Mars.
Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX could not keep funding its Starlink satellites in Ukraine because the company is losing money. Musk said he would no longer fund the Starlink service for Ukraine, later turning his ire toward a Ukrainian envoy who allegedly insulted him with vulgarities for proposing a peace plan to end the war that included ceding some Ukrainian territory to Russia.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Warns About Another Extinction-Level Event: 'it's Just a Matter of Time'
Elon Musk is warning people to get mentally ready for the world to end. Elon Musk’s vision for Mars is not just to make it habitable; he wants it to be a vibrant, thriving planet with bustling cities and an abundance of resources.
Elon Musk Says 'Unreasonable' To Fund Starlink In Ukraine After Report Said SpaceX Asked Pentagon To Foot The Bill
Last week, Elon Musk spoke about the out-of-pocket expenses SpaceX has to incur to provide connectivity to war-torn Ukraine. A new report now suggests that the Musk-led venture may no longer be able to bear the cost. What Happened: SpaceX notified Pentagon that it may stop funding internet services to...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk Says Starlink, SpaceX Faced 'Relentless Jamming, Cyberwar,' Courtesy Russia
Musk says Starlink data usage in Ukraine has grown since March 2022. The entrepreneur interacted with a Ukrainian minister on Thursday on Twitter. The Tesla CEO said some Starlink terminals are active in Iran. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, who also heads SpaceX, said Thursday that Starlink faced “relentless...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life
Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Has More To Share About A Tesla Cybertruck "Boat Mode"
Knowing how Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to operate, we may be in for a publicity stunt next year as the Tesla Cybertruck makes its way across the channel from SpaceX's Starbase to South Padre Island. However, we're going to make it abundantly clear that intentionally using your Cybertruck (or any Tesla vehicle) as a boat is a terrible and dangerous idea. Honestly, intentionally using any car as a boat is likely to have dire consequences.
wallstreetpit.com
Elon Musk : Twitter’s Acquisition an Accelerant to Creating a Mini-Internet Within a Single App
Elon Musk is looking to WeChat, China’s dominant social media platform, for ideas in developing Twitter’s future. While he has provided some details about his “X” (a mini-internet within a single app) proposal, experts believe that achieving this vision will be difficult. But we’ve heard that before and Musk has continuously surpassed expectations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elon Musk discusses estranged relationship with daughter: ‘Can’t win them all’
Elon Musk has opened up about his relationship with his estranged daughter Vivian. In addition to being the mastermind behind Paypal, Tesla, The Boring Company and SpaceX, Mr Musk, 51, is also famous for having fathered ten children, including one who died as an infant. But in an interview with The Financial Times published on Friday, Mr Musk conceded that he “can’t win [them] all.” Speaking about his transgender teen daughter, Vivian, Mr Musk alleged that their father-daughter relationship had been negatively impacted after she was influenced by people with a “neo-Marxist” mentality at the unspecified elite university she...
Android Headlines
SpaceX Asks For US Government Help With Funding Starlink In Ukraine
The internet satellite company SpaceX has notified the Defense Department that they can’t fund the current Starlink satellite internet coverage in Ukraine. The US government needs to make up for that. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk and one of his companies, SpaceX, started to provide the...
Albany Herald
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
Tower Rock -- a massive island in the middle of the Mississippi River south of St. Louis -- is typically surrounded by water and only accessible by boat. But as severe drought spreads across the Midwest and pushes river levels to near-record lows, people can now reach the rock formation on foot.
Elon’s Musk: Burnt hair perfume nets tech billionaire $2m
Elon Musk claims to have sold more than 20,000 bottles of his ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume, raising more than $2 million for his tunnel-digging startup. The tech billionaire described it as “the finest fragrance on Earth”, with the company listing it as “the essence of repugnant desire” and smelling “just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”.
Business Insider
Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room
The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International Boat show in England in September.
Comments / 0