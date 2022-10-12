Read full article on original website
Susan Sarandon Only Did ‘Witches of Eastwick’ Because She ‘Couldn’t Deal With Them Suing Me’
Actor Susan Sarandon got honest about her part in the 'The Witches of Eastwick' -- namely, that she didn't want to do it. Here's what she said.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show
Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment. The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald. Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in...
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Geena Davis says Bill Murray harassed her on the set of Quick Change: 'I should have walked out'
Geena Davis is opening up about her negative experience working with Bill Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change. In her new memoir, titled Dying of Politeness, the Oscar-winning actress wrote that Murray insisted upon using a massage device called The Thumper on her despite her refusal when they first met in a hotel suite, The Times reports. Davis said that during filming she was waiting on wardrobe when Murray began screaming at her for being late. He allegedly continued to yell as he followed her from her trailer to set in front of a large crowd of cast, crew, and onlookers.
Jon Hamm contributed 60% of 'Confess, Fletch' salary to finish film production
"Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm generously gave back 60% of his salary to ensure the film "Confess, Fletch" finished production, according to director Greg Mottola. "I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon, because he’s richer than me, and I’ve got three kids," Mottola told Uproxx via IndieWire.
Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi & Josh Hutcherson Join Jason Statham In David Ayer Action Pic ‘Beekeeper’, Filming Underway In UK
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) have joined Jason Statham (The Expendables) in action-thriller The Beekeeper, we can reveal. Filming is underway in the UK on the movie which David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt). The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’. As we previously reported, MGM acquired the Miramax film for U.S distribution following its debut...
