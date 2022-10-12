Geena Davis is opening up about her negative experience working with Bill Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change. In her new memoir, titled Dying of Politeness, the Oscar-winning actress wrote that Murray insisted upon using a massage device called The Thumper on her despite her refusal when they first met in a hotel suite, The Times reports. Davis said that during filming she was waiting on wardrobe when Murray began screaming at her for being late. He allegedly continued to yell as he followed her from her trailer to set in front of a large crowd of cast, crew, and onlookers.

