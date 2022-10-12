ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities
People

Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'

The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves Cruises Around Malibu On Motorcycle After Dropping Out Of Leonardo DiCaprio Show

Keanu Reeves was living his best life in Malibu on Tuesday, October 11, as he was spotting zooming around on his motorcycle with a group of friends. The John Wick star, 55, rocked a cool, black leather motorcycle jacket, of course, as he stopped for a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola during the SoCal expedition. The outing comes a few days after it was revealed Keanu dropped out of the Devil in the White City series being executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, according to Variety.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES
EW.com

Geena Davis says Bill Murray harassed her on the set of Quick Change: 'I should have walked out'

Geena Davis is opening up about her negative experience working with Bill Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change. In her new memoir, titled Dying of Politeness, the Oscar-winning actress wrote that Murray insisted upon using a massage device called The Thumper on her despite her refusal when they first met in a hotel suite, The Times reports. Davis said that during filming she was waiting on wardrobe when Murray began screaming at her for being late. He allegedly continued to yell as he followed her from her trailer to set in front of a large crowd of cast, crew, and onlookers.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

Jon Hamm contributed 60% of 'Confess, Fletch' salary to finish film production

"Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm generously gave back 60% of his salary to ensure the film "Confess, Fletch" finished production, according to director Greg Mottola. "I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon, because he’s richer than me, and I’ve got three kids," Mottola told Uproxx via IndieWire.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi & Josh Hutcherson Join Jason Statham In David Ayer Action Pic ‘Beekeeper’, Filming Underway In UK

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) have joined Jason Statham (The Expendables) in action-thriller The Beekeeper, we can reveal. Filming is underway in the UK on the movie which David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt). The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’.  As we previously reported, MGM acquired the Miramax film for U.S distribution following its debut...
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1000M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy