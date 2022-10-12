ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report for Preseason Game vs Philadelphia 76ers

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyM09_0iVxYxH400

A look at who is out for today's game.

The Hornets and 76ers are scheduled to tip off inside Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

Many of Charlotte's regulars will not be available for this one due to injury, including face of the franchise, LaMelo Ball. In Monday's game against Washington, Ball landed on the foot of Anthony Gill, resulting in a high ankle sprain. Mason Plumlee also came away from that game with an injured foot and has been upgraded to questionable after initially being ruled out by head coach Steve Clifford on Monday.

In addition to Ball, the Hornets are likely to be without the services of P.J. Washington (R Ankle Sprain) who is tabbed as doubtful. Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) has been downgraded to questionable from probable and Kelly Oubre Jr, (L Calf Strain) has been upgraded to questionable from doubtful.

Check back an hour before tip-off for the final injury update ahead of tonight's game.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At Airport

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday (Oct. 10) at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest. TMZ reports the ex-Chicago Bulls guard is accused of striking his son with a closed fist while the son had an active restraining order against his father.More from VIBE.comDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch RevealedLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien"Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline Reportedly, the 39-year-old was waiting at LaGuardia for a flight to Chicago on Monday evening and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Steve Clifford
Person
Lamelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo Center#P J Washington Lrb R#Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
860
Followers
694
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy