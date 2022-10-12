ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Convicted Santa Rosa child molester sentenced to 125 years plus two terms of life without parole

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a Santa Rosa man on Tuesday to 125 years plus two terms of life without the possibility of parole for sexual crimes against children, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.  Jose DeJesus-Galindo, 43, was convicted of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14, and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14. Prosecutors said the jury also found that DeJesus-Galindo inflicted great...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco man convicted of kidnapping, raping girl

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was convicted by a jury this week after he lured a 13-year-old girl to his Mission District apartment and raped her, prosecutors said. Benjamin Caal was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of lewd act with a minor by force, and kidnapping for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Marysville PD: After Arrest, Attempted Burglary Suspect Implicated in Separate Incident

A Marysville man was arrested in connection to an attempted burglary at a local gas station, and was implicated in a separate incident shortly after being booked, police said. Police responded around 1 AM on October 6 to the Circle K gas station on B Street to investigate a report of a burglary in progress. The suspect was described as having been armed with a knife and attempting to pry open a drive-thru window, police said.
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma

A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
PETALUMA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash

According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Investigation: CoCo sheriff's deputies justified in killing of domestic violence suspect

MARTINEZ (CBS SF/BCN) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office recently concluded an investigation that determined sheriff's deputies were justified in the 2020 fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect.The investigation found that deadly force was justified given the circumstances in which deputies shot and killed Eduardo Martinez. The statement reports that no further action will be taken by District Attorney Diana Becton.According to the District Attorney's Office, deputies responded to a call at about 9:30 a.m. on July 9, 2020, from a woman in the area of Knightsen reporting that her boyfriend, Martinez, had beaten her, bound her...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman Arrested Allegedly Attempted to Kidnap Children

BERKELEY — A woman with prior arrests for vandalism is now in trouble for allegedly trying to kidnap children. Dominque S. Walker, 36, of Berkeley, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing October 26. Walker allegedly tried to kidnap at least six children. The victims included both girls...
KRON4 News

Police: Elderly couple found dead in possible murder-suicide

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department announced a gruesome discovery Oct. 13 — a possible murder-suicide involving an elderly couple. Police received a phone call at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday about the possible murder-suicide in the 400 block of Meadowgreen Drive. The caller abruptly hung up. When officers entered the residence mentioned […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch Mayor Thorpe no show for DUI trial, attorney says he wants to change plea

According to an Antioch resident who was at the courthouse in Martinez, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, Mayor Lamar Thorpe did not show up for his DUI trial before Judge Joni T. Hiramoto, and that his lawyer stated Thorpe wants to change his plea from not guilty. The resident also shared that a new hearing for Thorpe is set for Dec. 13, 2022, in Dept 20. at 8:30 am. The information was later confirmed by Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer, Ted Asregadoo.
ANTIOCH, CA
kalw.org

Several alleged hate crimes being investigated in Marin County

Fugoli's office hired a special investigator earlier this year -- William Reid -- who specializes in investigating cases involving hate crimes, Brown Act violations and community education and outreach. Frugoli said the new hate crimes investigator is already working with local law enforcement agencies to document and track the alleged...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

