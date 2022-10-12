Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming
CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
Where every SEC football head coach was in 2006, last season Vols beat Alabama
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. “Obviously, this is why you come to Tennessee and want to be in this league,”...
Scarlet Nation
Pick’em: Week 7 Auburn Tigers football
Ole Miss 38-13 I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
Five LSU Tigers to watch vs. Florida
The Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are set to host their SEC cross-division rival in the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday night. The Gators have lost to the Tigers in three straight meetings and will look to end the losing streak in the Swamp. UF holds a narrow lead in the all-time series, 33-32-3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Separation Saturday in SEC: Alabama-Tennessee winner will challenge Georgia for league supremacy
Will Anderson is the heart and soul of Alabama football, and he made a statement this week that resonated across the league. “At the end of the day,” Anderson said on the SEC Network, " We’re still the standard.”. Georgia football fans might disagree after beating the Tide...
Hendon Hooker leapfrogs Bryce Young, Caleb Williams in Week 6's Heisman Poll
Following Week 5, the College Wire editors submitted their weekly Heisman Poll ballots. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was able to distance himself from the closest competition. Given the performance of Hendon Hooker, it might be a two-horse race when it is all said and done. Hooker can make a name for himself this week against Alabama.
FOX Sports
College football poll: CFP, Heisman, other picks from FOX staff after six weeks
Welcome to the second edition of the FOX Sports college football staff survey!. We've asked everyone — reporters, editors and more — to share their thoughts on the best and brightest across the nation. Midway through the season, a couple things really stand out. One is that we...
NFL・
Comments / 0