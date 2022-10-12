ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

‘It’s unexplainable’: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow returning to Superdome is more than a homecoming

CINCINNATI, Ohio - January 13, 2020, is a day that will forever be etched in the minds of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. On that day, they became national champions inside of the Caesars Superdome (then-named the Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans. Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy, and Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, became household names. Their stock as potential top-ranked NFL draft picks soared.
CINCINNATI, OH
Scarlet Nation

Pick’em: Week 7 Auburn Tigers football

Ole Miss 38-13 I’ve basically run out of things to say about this team without being absolutely brutal, so going to keep this short. Ole Miss’ improved defense will torture Robby Ashford and the Tigers and the Rebels will pull away in the second half because Bryan Harsin assumedly thinks the game ends at halftime.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Five LSU Tigers to watch vs. Florida

The Florida Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are set to host their SEC cross-division rival in the LSU Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday night. The Gators have lost to the Tigers in three straight meetings and will look to end the losing streak in the Swamp. UF holds a narrow lead in the all-time series, 33-32-3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Montgomery, AL
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy