3 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates merging into one organization
The name of this new organization will be the Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity.
Promoting "Playful Learning" at RCSD
Good Day Rochester devoted a segment on "playful learning" - how important it is for students to have some time to play during the school year. The Rochester City School District is looking to find ways to make it happen, as it followed up a report from Healthi Kids called "PlayROCs."
Edison Tech High School hosts ‘Diesel Days’ field trip
It is estimated that there are over 80,000 jobs for diesel technicians in the United States.
Diocese seeks court OK for claims fund
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester is asking for bankruptcy court approval for its parishes to put money into a fund to settle sex-abuse claims filed in the Boy Scouts of America’s separately filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What affect such a contribution might have on the diocese’s own ongoing...
Foodlink slated to receive $1.4M in federal funds
Foodlink is poised to become the first recipient of American Rescue Plan Act funds from Monroe County. The county has allocated $1.4 million for the agency to expand food access to families. Foodlink’s proposal is one of nearly 40 projects selected in Bring Monroe Back, the county’s plan to use...
Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester. “We’re going to treat those two business […]
Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
Bob Duffy private letter expresses concern over Rochester public safety
The private letter was sent to New York State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul.
Golfing in Rochester becomes year-round activity thanks to new TopTracer technology
“We have one of the largest amounts of golfers per capita,” Diprima said.
Rochester-area nonprofit seeks to end school suspensions for students
One local group is offering up alternatives to suspending kids from school and calling for changes in the state. Nonprofit Children's Agenda researched suspensions for young children to measure effectiveness, and any potential alternatives. Their report found suspensions are not handed out equally, are ineffective, and harmful to students. The...
A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
WNYer wins $1,000 A Week For Life lottery prize
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is the lucky winner of New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week For Life prize. Shawn Elkins, which was purchased at the Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming, claimed his prize from the scratch-off game. He has chosen to receive his prize as an annuity. His first payment was $33,852 after taxes and will continue to receive payments for life.
Eastman Kodak is trying to fill jobs...for film manufacturing
Eastman Kodak is hiring. And it might not be for jobs that you would expect need to be filled. Kodak officials say they need workers who can help manufacture film, specifically 35mm film used by both professionals and amateur photo enthusiasts. Film is obviously a legacy product in a digital...
Rochester City Council comments on Police Accountability Board turmoil
Bascoe claims he has been meeting with PAB members and staffers since then, which Bascoe says is a "crime."
NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities
The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
Children’s Agenda calls for schools to lessen the use of suspensions against kids
The report also said that suspensions were disproportionately used with Black and Hispanic students.
Recycling electronics set to become easier and cheaper in 2023
SunnKing is hosting a free e-waste dropoff and recycling event for Rochester area residents at MCC.
15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY
Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023 aimed at the needs of local veterans. “We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans. It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.” Vice President of Medicare at Excellus BCBS, Karen Bodley said.
Rochester, NY
