Monroe County, NY

WUHF

Promoting "Playful Learning" at RCSD

Good Day Rochester devoted a segment on "playful learning" - how important it is for students to have some time to play during the school year. The Rochester City School District is looking to find ways to make it happen, as it followed up a report from Healthi Kids called "PlayROCs."
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Diocese seeks court OK for claims fund

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester is asking for bankruptcy court approval for its parishes to put money into a fund to settle sex-abuse claims filed in the Boy Scouts of America’s separately filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What affect such a contribution might have on the diocese’s own ongoing...
ROCHESTER, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
Monroe County, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops presents Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester with donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tops is giving back in a big way to some important local organizations. Thursday, the company gave a $7,000 check to Grupo Cultural Latinos en Rochester. The non-profit serves our local Hispanic communities. “Our organization is always working on...
ROCHESTER, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester-area nonprofit seeks to end school suspensions for students

One local group is offering up alternatives to suspending kids from school and calling for changes in the state. Nonprofit Children's Agenda researched suspensions for young children to measure effectiveness, and any potential alternatives. Their report found suspensions are not handed out equally, are ineffective, and harmful to students. The...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

WNYer wins $1,000 A Week For Life lottery prize

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is the lucky winner of New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week For Life prize. Shawn Elkins, which was purchased at the Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming, claimed his prize from the scratch-off game. He has chosen to receive his prize as an annuity. His first payment was $33,852 after taxes and will continue to receive payments for life.
BATAVIA, NY
#Esl#Arpa#Affordable Housing#American
wxxinews.org

Eastman Kodak is trying to fill jobs...for film manufacturing

Eastman Kodak is hiring. And it might not be for jobs that you would expect need to be filled. Kodak officials say they need workers who can help manufacture film, specifically 35mm film used by both professionals and amateur photo enthusiasts. Film is obviously a legacy product in a digital...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY-25 candidates Joe Morelle and La’Ron Singletary have different priorities

The newly drawn 25th Congressional District of New York, which sits along the southern coast of Lake Ontario, includes most of Orleans County and all of Monroe County — basically the city of Rochester and its surroundings. While the city has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country, and the city’s school district has been on the brink of bankruptcy, many of the suburbs that surround the city are quite wealthy and tout some of the best schools in the country.
ROCHESTER, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Housing
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY

Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
HENRIETTA, NY
WKTV

New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023 aimed at the needs of local veterans. “We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans. It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.” Vice President of Medicare at Excellus BCBS, Karen Bodley said.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

