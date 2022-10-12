Read full article on original website
Braud's Funnel Cake cafe
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
John Katsilometes talks all-Elvis at 'Legends,' 7000 shows of 'Beatles LOVE'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, joined us to talk about the latest in entertainment around Las Vegas. He shared details on "Legends in Concert" going full Elvis for the first time. Plus, he has a look at Usher celebrating his and his girlfriend's birthdays at Park MGM, the 7,000th show of "The Beatles LOVE" at The Mirage and Iliza Schlesinger's headlining show on the Strip.
Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
New arcade experience opens at Bally's Las Vegas on Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "ACARDE" at Bally's Las Vegas is open for business. The 7,000-square-foot arcade features 80 supersized games, from classics like skeeball and air hockey to virtual reality contests like "King Kong" and "Mission: Impossible." The newly opened ARCADE comes as Bally's continues its rebranding...
Bonanno's New York Pizza serves up contest for National Pizza Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — October is National Pizza Month, so why not spend it at a family-owned pizza joint?. Brian Escalante and Maria Bonanno joined us to talk about Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen and their special contest this month.
Registration now open for annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Grab your Santa suits; it's almost time for the Great Santa Run. Registration for the 18th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run is now open, with the event returning to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, December 3. This year's event includes both in-person and virtual...
Human Nature talks new residency at South Point Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The last October show for Human Nature is Thursday night at South Point. They joined us to talk about performing at the South Point Showroom and when they will be back for some holiday cheer.
New 'fast casual' coffee shop 'The Parlour' to host three-day hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new valley coffee shop is looking to do some on-the-spot hiring during a three-day job fair planned for this weekend. The Parlour will be hosting the in-person hiring event starting Saturday, October 15, through Monday, October 17. Those interested in attending can stop by...
M&M's Store in Las Vegas celebrating 25 years with giveaway contest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most popular stores on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating 25 years with a special giveaway. The M&M's Store on Las Vegas Boulevard is welcoming guests to share their favorite store experiences on Twitter now through Nov. 12. MORE ON NEWS 3...
Nye County Animal Shelter's longest resident still looking for forever home
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nye County Animal Shelter continues to look for a loving home for its oldest resident, who will mark one year at the shelter on Halloween. According to the shelter, Scooby is a high-energy dog but has been living primarily in a kennel for almost a year.
Fall flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, leaves are starting to change, and so are the cookie flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company. Joining us now is owner Jo Glennon, co-owner John Glennon, and their official cookie taster, Juliet.
Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes back one of its longest-running events, the annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza. This event has been taking place for 21 years. Laura Coleman and Cossondra Farris joined us to share details. Visit NAH.org to purchase tickets and to learn more.
Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
911 calls from mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip released
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those on the Las Vegas Strip were in horror as a man violently stabs eight people, killing two of them. We listen to the 911 calls made by witnesses at the scene. The first caller Anna Westby was in pure shock as she calls for...
Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at Luxor Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new immersive exhibition on the tomb of King Tut is now open at Luxor Las Vegas. Imagine Exhibitions says the showcase celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, considered the most preserved of any pharaoh to date. Guests can...
Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
