ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Braud's Funnel Cake cafe

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fun local favorite is expanding once again. Joining us now is the owner of Braud's Funnel Cake cafe Denette Braud, and the general manager, Elbert Braud.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Adam Sandler adds comedy tour nights at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World-renowned comedy legend Adam Sandler has booked two nights in Las Vegas. Sandler has extended his tour to add two nights at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The "Happy Gilmore" star is expected to bring a blend...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New haunted maze, Halloween town events coming to Downtown Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin is welcoming some new, spooky events ahead of Halloween this year. 'Vegas Haunt' and 'Vegas Halloween Town' will be open for residents to enjoy starting Tuesday, October 25, and will run through Halloween. On The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, Vegas Halloween Town will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Katsilometes talks all-Elvis at 'Legends,' 7000 shows of 'Beatles LOVE'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Review-Journal's man about town, John Katsilometes, joined us to talk about the latest in entertainment around Las Vegas. He shared details on "Legends in Concert" going full Elvis for the first time. Plus, he has a look at Usher celebrating his and his girlfriend's birthdays at Park MGM, the 7,000th show of "The Beatles LOVE" at The Mirage and Iliza Schlesinger's headlining show on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
news3lv.com

Lion Habitat Ranch hosts Lion's Breath of Yoga event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You've heard of yoga, goat yoga or wine yoga. But how about lion yoga?. The Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson is hosting its annual Lion's Breath of Yoga event. Doc Phineas, who you might recognize from "Pawn Stars," joined us to share the details. The...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

First BrewDog Las Vegas location to open on rooftop near MGM Grand

Las Vegas (KSNV) — International beer brand, BrewDog, is bringing its brews to Las Vegas in a unique fashion this winter. The city will welcome the brand's first location on Friday, December 2, on the roof of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Blvd, offering guests 360-degree views of The Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New arcade experience opens at Bally's Las Vegas on Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The new "ACARDE" at Bally's Las Vegas is open for business. The 7,000-square-foot arcade features 80 supersized games, from classics like skeeball and air hockey to virtual reality contests like "King Kong" and "Mission: Impossible." The newly opened ARCADE comes as Bally's continues its rebranding...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Freakling Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
news3lv.com

Fall flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fall is here, leaves are starting to change, and so are the cookie flavors at Chocolate Chip Cookie Company. Joining us now is owner Jo Glennon, co-owner John Glennon, and their official cookie taster, Juliet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Omega Mart in Las Vegas goes 21-plus for first 'grown-up' evening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Omega Mart, the interactive art installation at AREA 15 in Las Vegas, is hosting its first adults-only night later this month. The arts company Meow Wolf announced that it will welcome only guests 21 and older for the "Night Shift" on Thursday, Oct. 27, starting at 7 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nathan Adelson Hospice hosts Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nathan Adelson Hospice welcomes back one of its longest-running events, the annual Wine and Food Tasting Extravaganza. This event has been taking place for 21 years. Laura Coleman and Cossondra Farris joined us to share details. Visit NAH.org to purchase tickets and to learn more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Reflections and tributes for fallen Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community continues to reflect and organize tributes for a Metro Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. Some using social media platforms to reflect on Officer Truong Thai, 49, and his 23 years of service with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while others highlight what he did off the clock.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

911 calls from mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip released

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those on the Las Vegas Strip were in horror as a man violently stabs eight people, killing two of them. We listen to the 911 calls made by witnesses at the scene. The first caller Anna Westby was in pure shock as she calls for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Exhibit on King Tut's tomb opens at Luxor Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new immersive exhibition on the tomb of King Tut is now open at Luxor Las Vegas. Imagine Exhibitions says the showcase celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb, considered the most preserved of any pharaoh to date. Guests can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy