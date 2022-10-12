ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Gatesville Messenger

OJHS Tigers edge Gholson Wildcats, 20-19

The Oglesby Junior High Tigers football team was in a dog fight with Gholson Wildcats on Sept 22. The young Tigers managed to pull out a 20-19 win over the bigger Wildcats. The Tigers scored first on defense when Wildcats fumbled the ball behind their own line of scrimmage, the ball was picked up by Aiden Oxford who raced 12 yards for a touchdown.
On3.com

LOOK: Arch Manning back in Austin for Texas vs. Iowa State

When the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus is in town, it’s a big deal. 2023 New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback and Five-Star Plus+ prospect Arch Manning made a return visit to Texas on Saturday for the Texas Longhorns’ matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones.
Anthony Salazar

Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to Falcons

The Clay High Blue Devils lost their homecoming game after leading for the first three quarters against the Pedro Menendez Falcons Friday night, 22-18. The first half of the game was a defensive struggle with only three points scored in the first half. Clay High had a steady drive in the second quarter that got them up 3-0.
