Best college football bets for Week 7
If you partake in gambling here are some picks worth looking at
Mike Gundy reveals what he likes about this year's Oklahoma State team
There’s a lot to like about this season’s Oklahoma State squad, and Mike Gundy isn’t shying away from praising his team. During an appearance on SportsCenter earlier this week, the Cowboys leader revealed what he likes most about this season’s squad as Oklahoma State currently possesses an undefeated record.
Gatesville Messenger
OJHS Tigers edge Gholson Wildcats, 20-19
The Oglesby Junior High Tigers football team was in a dog fight with Gholson Wildcats on Sept 22. The young Tigers managed to pull out a 20-19 win over the bigger Wildcats. The Tigers scored first on defense when Wildcats fumbled the ball behind their own line of scrimmage, the ball was picked up by Aiden Oxford who raced 12 yards for a touchdown.
LOOK: Arch Manning back in Austin for Texas vs. Iowa State
When the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 On3 Consensus is in town, it’s a big deal. 2023 New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback and Five-Star Plus+ prospect Arch Manning made a return visit to Texas on Saturday for the Texas Longhorns’ matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones.
Clay High Blue Devils lose homecoming game to Falcons
The Clay High Blue Devils lost their homecoming game after leading for the first three quarters against the Pedro Menendez Falcons Friday night, 22-18. The first half of the game was a defensive struggle with only three points scored in the first half. Clay High had a steady drive in the second quarter that got them up 3-0.
