Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Longview City Council annexes property into city limits
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday night annexing properties into the city, which could potentially bring in more money and housing opportunities. “Any type of development brings property taxes, sales taxes to the city, so it’s a fantastic thing. It’s a win-win situation for...
KLTV
City of Tyler Engineering Department presents Grande Boulevard reverse curve study to Council
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study. C.T. Brannon Corporation’s report provided information on existing conditions and options for improvements to West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive...
KLTV
Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting
'CannaBus' makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the "Ride for Your Rights" CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription.
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
KLTV
Longview Haunted Library
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school's superintendent. Kimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict.
KLTV
City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek
A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still at low levels after an extremely hot August and September. That trend can only be remedied by rain. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it's haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what's going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.
Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location
TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song 'Como La Flor' by late Mexican singer, Selena. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels.
KLTV
Athens soldier missing after WWII identified, to be buried at Fort Smith National Cemetery
KLTV
Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?
Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out. Either way, we've got some good news. You won't have to wait...
KLTV
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend
Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
‘Stranger Things’ actress joins campaign to support Longview animal shelter
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A “Stranger Things” actress is helping to support the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in their campaign to help animals find forever homes. Hendrix Yancey, who played 013 in the Netflix Original, showed for support for LCAC’s campaign “Shelter Things” in a YouTube video, urging fans to adopt animals from […]
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
