Tyler, TX

KLTV

Longview City Council annexes property into city limits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview City Council members approved an ordinance Thursday night annexing properties into the city, which could potentially bring in more money and housing opportunities. “Any type of development brings property taxes, sales taxes to the city, so it’s a fantastic thing. It’s a win-win situation for...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Service dogs training organization holds Longview reunion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A service dog training organization that has helped many veterans in East Texas over the past decade, is holding a reunion with those who received dogs. The non-profit group, For Veterans Sake, based in Arizona, is in Longview over the next three days to reunite with...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview shuts down library due to haunting

'CannaBus' makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the "Ride for Your Rights" CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview Haunted Library

A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November

Trial of former Neches ISD principal ends with not guilty verdict. Kimberlyn Ann Snider had faced charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault investigation. Friday, the jury handed down a not guilty verdict. Updated: 40 minutes ago. The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center...
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

City crews working to contain diesel spill into Longview creek

KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Eldridge about the library shutting down for a few days. Why? Well it has been discovered that it's haunted! And yes for $2 the public can see just what's going on in there Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at the library.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Dutch Bros. opening first Tyler location

TYLER, Texas — Dutch Bros. Coffee will be opening its first Tyler location early Friday morning. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is holding a grand opening from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on 2157 W. Grande Blvd. The other two locations will be on 7920 S Broadway Ave and 3924...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song 'Como La Flor' by late Mexican singer, Selena.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A number of East Texas lakes and waterways are still low after a hot August and September. Lakes like Gladewater, Devernia and Tyler are still showing the effects of the summer heat and drought. “Hopes that we would get that spring and summertime rains. Unfortunately they...
GLADEWATER, TX
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend

Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX

