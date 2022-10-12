Read full article on original website
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
domino
A Brick Red Island Replaced the In-the-Way Wall Cabinets in This Copenhagen Kitchen
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. You’d think that having a long stretch of countertop in a tiny city-apartment kitchen would be a good thing, but Céline Hallas begs to differ. The design-savvy Dane refers to her old setup as a “highway.” “It left so much empty space in the middle of the room. It didn’t create a nice vibe,” she recalls. Not to mention, whenever she wanted to get some air circulating through the space, Hallas would have to climb up on the counter to reach the window crank.
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail
No home is completed without these accent wood wall decorating ideas.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 wooden homes that showcase this warm material beautifully
There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcome. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a cedar-clad cantilevered cabin– this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
I took a weekend out to transform a basic IKEA Kallax shelving unit into the media cabinet of dreams. Here's how.
KTEN.com
Why Choose a Polyurea Concrete Coating for Your Garage
Originally Posted On: https://shieldindustrialcoatings.com/why-choose-a-polyurea-concrete-coating-for-your-garage/. In 2021 the global industrial floor coatings market reached a value of $4.4 million. Floor coatings can offer several advantages, improving whatever environment they’re in. There are different types of floor coating on the market, each with different properties. One of the most widely used is...
How To Build a Modern Wooden Floor Lamp
Make your own statement light fixture with this elegant woodworking project. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Two...
See Inside the World’s Most Beautiful Public Bathroom
Nature is calling on the sixth floor of the Xuanwu District’s upscale Deji Plaza mall. Here, a new public washroom transports weary shoppers into a palatial sanctuary packed with plant life, featuring seven dedicated rest and restoration areas designed by Shanghai-based X+Living. “We designed this project hoping to pay tribute to the increasingly distant spring under the current environmental crisis,” says the chief designer and X+Living founder, Li Xiang.
How To Turn Your Bathroom Into A Tropical Oasis
Reimagining your bathroom as a tropical oasis is an amazing way to recapture its energy and ambiance. So, here's how to turn it into an exotic haven.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A 1910s Bedroom with Cool Historic Details Gets a Lively Color-Infused Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Historic homes might require a bit of restoration work, but they often come with cool details and cool past lives. Case in point: this home that used to be a pickle factory, and this one that used to be a church.
domino
Crate & Barrel’s New Lucia Eames Collection Includes a Modern Heirloom-Quality Menorah
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Bringing the unrealized work of an artist to life would prove challenging for any brand, but having a hand-drawn road map certainly helps. Crate & Barrel’s collection with the Lucia Eames Archive, which debuts today, draws exclusively from the designer’s rarely seen works. With the help of the Eames family and Form Portfolios, the retailer unearthed sketches of products to draw inspiration from or reproduce. “It was central to our process to think through: What would Lucia want? What would she like or dislike?” Sebastian Brauer, Crate & Barrel’s senior vice president of product design, shares. “The family was right there with us helping unlock all of that through their memories.”
yankodesign.com
This all-black cabin in the woods in British Columbia was built to support a slow-paced and calm life
Nestled in Bowen Island, British Colombia is a beautiful cabin in the woods designed by SM Studio. Named Forest House, the cabin is deeply influenced by SM Studio’s philosophy of creating low-energy sustainable homes that are built by causing minimal disturbance to the site they are located on. The utilization of natural materials and incorporation of highly insulated interiors is also something SM Studio is committed to. And, the Forest House is the physical culmination of all these ideals.
3 Unexpected Colors To Use In Your Halloween Decor
Halloween decor is dominated by orange, purple, and black, but there are other colors you can use. Here are 3 unexpected colors to use in your Halloween decor.
domino
I’m an Obsessive Steamer—Here’s What I Think of the Nori Iron
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessive about obliterating wrinkles in fabric. In college my friends would make fun of me for ironing my duvet cover. I even have my own board-free method: I just press garments directly on my bed. This works great, plus it means one less bulky item to store.
domino
How Amber Lewis Makes Her Go-To Gift Feel Personal Every Time
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. When Amber Lewis is holiday shopping for a hard-to-buy-for friend, she keeps it simple. “I like a really nice bottle of wine,” says the interior designer and founder of Shoppe Amber Interiors. But this year, she’s adding a special accessory to their bag to take this present from commonplace to cool—and it comes straight from her just-launched Etsy collaboration.
DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island
A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
5 Fun Ways To Bring Your Fall Decor Into Your Bathroom
Decorating your home for fall is a fun activity, but there is one room that is often forgotten. Here are 5 ways to bring your fall decor into your bathroom.
Domaine
"Wet Room" Bathrooms are Trending — Here's How to Get the Look
When renovating a bathroom, you want to choose trends with some staying power. Those rooms can be a headache to redo, plus the expense alone is enough to make you think twice. Whether it's retiling your shower or swapping in a new vanity, bathroom overhauls are important to get right. As inspiration for your next renovation, let us introduce you to a new trend that's only gaining popularity: the "wet room" bathroom.
