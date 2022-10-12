ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, NE

Comments / 1

Related
kmaland.com

Atchison County wreck injures 1

(Corning) -- A Kansas City, Missouri man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County, Missouri Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29, approximately 2 miles north of Corning. Authorities say a 2016 Volvo driven by 49-year-old Joseph Ngenahimana was northbound on I-29 when it exited the east side of the roadway, skidded and overturned. Both the vehicle and its detached unit came to rest on the east side of the roadway.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Two Topeka women arrested in Osage Co. following report of suspicious activity

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka women were taken into custody in Osage County on Friday morning following a report of suspicious activity. Officials say just after 8:30 a.m., Osage County deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th St. for suspicious activity in the area. During the investigation, two suspects were located and taken into custody after illegal narcotics were discovered.
TOPEKA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Kansas man linked to flow of meth in Falls City

FALLS CITY - The district court in Richardson County unsealed an arrest affidavit Tuesday that describes a sheriff’s office investigation that starts with a U.S. probation search in 2020 and tracks the distribution of 1.45 pounds of methamphetamine. The affidavit contains law enforcement’s side of the story that led...
FALLS CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Cars
State
Kansas State
City
Lincoln, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Falls City, NE
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
County
Richardson County, NE
Richardson County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Dawson, NE
921news.com

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
St. Joseph Post

Woman hospitalized after rear-end truck crash

ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Harjinders S. Sanhga, 43, Surrey, British Columbia, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Rock Port. The truck rear-ended...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
St. Joseph Post

2 injured after Buchanan County rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Malibu driven by Donald L. Lawrence, 39, Savannah, was southbound on Interstate 29 at U.S. 169. The car rear-ended a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Two-vehicle motorcycle crash leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle motorcycle crash occurred Friday afternoon on eastbound 350 Highway and Noland Road. The crash happened when a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic and an orange Honda CBR600RR motorcycle ran into the back of the Ford. Kansas City Missouri Police said a...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy