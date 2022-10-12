Mango Markets, a Solana DeFi platform, says a hacker stole ~$100M by manipulating its coin's price; the hacker then passed a malicious DAO governance proposal (Taylor Locke/Fortune)

Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Mango DAO Offers Hacker $47M to Settle Without Pressing Charges
The hacker stole over $100 million in crypto from the Mango Markets Exchange on Tuesday, and may get to keep almost half of it. Mango DAO has offered a deal to the thief who made off with $100 million in crypto from an exploit in the Mango Markets platform earlier this week—a way to avoid a criminal investigation and pay off bad debt.
financefeeds.com
EOS Network reveals liquidity reward and security schemes, Recover+ and Yield+
The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, has announced a new roadmap for the EOS community. The EOS ecosystem is undergoing some significant changes, said Yves La Rose, the executive director and founder, while speaking about two new initiatives dubbed Recover+ and Yield+.
TechCrunch
SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan
“Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3,” observes SettleMint’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk. People learning Solidity from scratch could take anywhere from three to 18 months to hone their skills in the Ethereum programming language, he tells TechCrunch in an interview.
cryptoglobe.com
Mastercard Exec: Crypto Has ‘Potential To Transform the Financial System’s Infrastructure’
Recently, Raj Dhamodharan, Executive Vice President of Blockchain / Digital Asset Products and Digital Partnerships at Mastercard, explained what his firm is doing to unlock crypto’s “potential to transform the financial system’s infrastructure”. In a blog post published on Wednesday (October 12), Dhamodharan gave examples of...
thenewscrypto.com
Telos Enters Extended Collaboration With ApeSwap as Part of its Fuel Incentive Strategy￼
Telos is proud to announce that, as part of its Telos Fuel Incentive Strategy, it is actively exploring the decentralized financial sector. The journey begins with an extended partnership with ApeSwap, an AMM trading platform on the BNB Chain. Thanks to the collaboration, ApeSwap will launch on the Telos blockchain,...
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
cryptogazette.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
Amazon workers in San Bernardino allege anti-union actions and retaliation
Workers at an air freight hub in San Bernardino accused Amazon of unfair labor practices in a filing with the National Labor Relations Board.
zycrypto.com
DeSo Announces New Innovation, Debuts Decentralized On-Chain End-to-End Encrypted Group Chats
Decentralized layer-1 blockchain, Deso is pleased to announce its latest innovation set to bring Bitcoin’s pseudonymity and censorship resistance to messaging. The platform has just disclosed the launch of its decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted direct messaging and group chats. Disrupting messaging giants like Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal. DeSo Debuts...
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
thecoinrise.com
Dominica chooses Tron to launch its fan token called Dominica Coin
The Dominica government has recently announced a collaboration with the smart contract blockchain platform Tron to launch Dominica Coin (DMC), a token that supports the cultural and natural heritage of the Caribbean country. The DMC token, created on the Tron network, will make use of fan token principles. Usually, fan...
cryptopotato.com
Cardalonia Metaverse Launching Land NFT Presale to Its Holders
It goes without saying that blockchain gaming is becoming more and more popular and that it’s transforming the entire gaming industry. This is because it takes full advantage of blockchain-based concepts such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn, as well as the metaverse. These are just some of the features that are aimed at making the field a great source of entertainment but also a possibility to earn an income.
cryptopotato.com
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
jewishbusinessnews.com
Cyolo Enters Deal with New Investor IBM
Cyolo, an Israeli cyber security startup that develops Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 (ZTNA 2.0) solutions for IT and OT, received a new investment from IBM Ventures. Together IBM Ventures and Cyolo say they plan to collaborate and help modernize authentication for digital businesses. The news comes just a few...
ffnews.com
Hoowla Integrates LMS Confirmly to Protect Money Transfers From Fraud
LMS, the UK’s leading provider of conveyancing services, today announces the integration of confirmly, its fast, trusted, and secure identity checking technology, with Hoowla, the award winning legal case management software provider. Hoowla is now able to offer its customers access to confirmly, which uses law firm identity checking...
cryptoglobe.com
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million In Presale
The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
nftgators.com
Valory Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Connect Web3 Apps With Web2 Services
Valory has announced a $4 million seed round led by True Ventures. The autonomous systems software developer said will use the funds to help connect centralised services to web3 apps. The fundraising also attracted participation from Signature Ventures, Semantic Ventures, Prime Block Ventures, Proof Group and Atka. Valory has raised...
decrypt.co
Skype Co-Founder Leads $13M Investment in Liquid-Cooled Bitcoin Mining Tech
Cryptography hardware technology company Fabric Systems raised $13 million in a seed round from investors to build energy-efficient Bitcoin mining hardware. The money came from early stage investment firm Metaplanet, run by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, crypto exchange Blockchain.com, and venture firm 8090 Partners. The investment from Metaplanet is not...
cryptonewsz.com
Onomy hybrid DEX’s expansion to Shimmer’s stablecoin unlocks Web3’s growth
Onomy is greatly excited and takes immense pleasure in making its formal announcement that they are in the due process of connecting its Hybrid DEX, all bridges, and its collection of stablecoins, onto the Shimmer network. However, this will, in the opinion of the team at Onomy, pave the way to successfully reach the more spread-out IOTA ecosystem, which in turn will start the process of gaining access to distant stars nestled in the boundaries of the on-chain multiverse.
decrypt.co
Ethereum Merge ‘Sets Precedent for Further Change’: StarkWare President Ben-Sasson
StarkWare's President Eli Ben-Sasson said last month’s merge event was like “watching the Webb Telescope unfold,” comparing Ethereum’s historic upgrade with the launch of the largest optical telescope in space. It was “inspiring to see a complex process executed seamlessly when so many steps could’ve gone...
