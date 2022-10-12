ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens loan first-round pick Filip Mesar to OHL

It’s not very often that players drafted in the previous summer start the season in the minors as an 18-year-old. For those drafted out of the major junior ranks in Canada, it’s not even an option. But there are a handful of international players who were picked in July who have started this season in the AHL. On Saturday, that list shrunk by one as the Canadiens announced that they’ve loaned Filip Mesar to Kitchener of the OHL.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets sign Brad Lambert to entry-level deal

The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed prospect Brad Lambert to a three-year, entry-level deal. Lambert, the 30th overall selection of the 2022 draft, had a very impressive training camp before being sent to the AHL late last week. The deal will carry an AAV of $1.2M the team says, though his cap hit will be only $950K.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Oilers hire former star defenseman Duncan Keith in player development role

After announcing his retirement just a few months ago, Duncan Keith is back in the Edmonton Oilers organization. The team announced several hires, including Keith into a player development role. Milan Tichy will now serve as director of amateur European scouting, Warren Rychel and Jason Pietrzykowski have been added as pro scouts, Jeff Salajko is coming in as a goaltending scout, and Christian Vermette will join as an amateur scout.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Former 20-goal scorer Cody Eakin signs in Switzerland

After being released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames, it didn’t take long for Cody Eakin to find work. The veteran forward signed a one-year deal with the SCL Tigers in Switzerland, where he will compete in the National League. This is Eakin’s first European sojourn and...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting

The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jonathan Drouin Potentially On the Outs in Montreal, Trade Likely

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette writes that Jonathan Drouin being a healthy scratch in the opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is another sign in a potentially long list of signs that Drouin’s run with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to a close. Cowan believes Drouin has next-to-no future with the team and that the 27-year-old forward is likely to be traded at some point this season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

