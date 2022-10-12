Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
Canadiens loan first-round pick Filip Mesar to OHL
It’s not very often that players drafted in the previous summer start the season in the minors as an 18-year-old. For those drafted out of the major junior ranks in Canada, it’s not even an option. But there are a handful of international players who were picked in July who have started this season in the AHL. On Saturday, that list shrunk by one as the Canadiens announced that they’ve loaned Filip Mesar to Kitchener of the OHL.
Jets sign Brad Lambert to entry-level deal
The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed prospect Brad Lambert to a three-year, entry-level deal. Lambert, the 30th overall selection of the 2022 draft, had a very impressive training camp before being sent to the AHL late last week. The deal will carry an AAV of $1.2M the team says, though his cap hit will be only $950K.
Oilers hire former star defenseman Duncan Keith in player development role
After announcing his retirement just a few months ago, Duncan Keith is back in the Edmonton Oilers organization. The team announced several hires, including Keith into a player development role. Milan Tichy will now serve as director of amateur European scouting, Warren Rychel and Jason Pietrzykowski have been added as pro scouts, Jeff Salajko is coming in as a goaltending scout, and Christian Vermette will join as an amateur scout.
Canes F Ondrej Kase being evaluated for possible concussion
Carolina Hurricanes forward Ondrej Kase is returning to Raleigh to be evaluated for a possible concussion, according to team reporter Walt Ruff. While an injury like this may not always make headlines, in the case of Kase, there is a long history of head injuries to consider. In April, the...
Former 20-goal scorer Cody Eakin signs in Switzerland
After being released from his professional tryout with the Calgary Flames, it didn’t take long for Cody Eakin to find work. The veteran forward signed a one-year deal with the SCL Tigers in Switzerland, where he will compete in the National League. This is Eakin’s first European sojourn and...
Penguins promote Kerry Huffman to director of professional scouting
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a notable front-office change, promoting Kerry Huffman to the role of director of professional scouting. Huffman had joined the Penguins last season as a pro scout after serving five years as an assistant coach for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The former Philadelphia Flyer hung up his playing skates in 1999 and has only one previous year of scouting experience with Pittsburgh.
Jonathan Drouin Potentially On the Outs in Montreal, Trade Likely
Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette writes that Jonathan Drouin being a healthy scratch in the opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs is another sign in a potentially long list of signs that Drouin’s run with the Montreal Canadiens is coming to a close. Cowan believes Drouin has next-to-no future with the team and that the 27-year-old forward is likely to be traded at some point this season.
