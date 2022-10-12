Read full article on original website
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
Thesiuslaw News
Visions for Florence
“I believe in this community that we could be an example of what small communities could be doing in rural America — school, vocational, volunteers, how they're treated, how you lead. You have full disclosure of every decision you make and why,” Florence mayoral candidate Joshua Greene said when asked about his vision of the city. “And ultimately, you look at what you're betting your assets on, you build on them with the intention of making it a wonderful place to live. So that's why I'm running.”
kezi.com
Parked: Addressing Drug Use and Camping in Community Spaces
EUGENE, Ore. -- On the west side of Eugene, near 9th Avenue and Grant, sits a small, nearly one-acre park. One that hasn't been updated in decades. Still, Martin Luther King Jr. Park has some sturdy bones and some play equipment left for children to play on. If children were playing at the park.
hereisoregon.com
Street vendor ‘Frog’ and his joke books have become a University of Oregon institution
David “Frog” Miller has sold his small, photocopied books of groan-worthy jokes and cartoons from his chair just outside the University of Oregon Bookstore in Eugene to students, faculty and staff for the past 36 years. “What has orange fuzzy feet, a painted face and lives in a...
Thesiuslaw News
Florence kayakers paddle 10 waterways in 10 days
Oct. 12, 2022 — Local kayaker Patti Godwin knows anything can be accomplished, one day’s worth of paddling at a time. When she lived near Spokane, Wash. she heard of a group that wanted to paddle the Spokane River, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to the Columbia River. “They...
Thesiuslaw News
Leaving Their Mark: Florence Mayor Candidates Joshua Greene and Rob Ward
Oct. 14, 2022 — For both City of Florence mayoral candidates Rob Ward and Joshua Greene, it was Wilbur Ternyik, one of Florence’s most influential politicians, who helped shaped their political careers. “Wilbur is probably one of the reasons I ended up being the mayor of Florence,” Ward...
Thesiuslaw News
Housing survey asks questions on ‘clear and objective’ phrasing
On Monday, Oct. 17, the City of Florence’s Housing Implementation Plan (HIP) online survey will close, leaving just days for the community to offer their input on the direction of housing in Florence. One particular part of the survey, “Zoning Updates Comments or Questions,” has left some survey participants...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
Thesiuslaw News
Veterans Day Parade returns to Florence
Oct. 14, 2022 — The Florence Veterans Day Parade Committee is pleased to announce that a Veterans Day Parade is once again returning to the streets of Florence. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov.11th, and this year marks a change in the route and staging. Staging will begin at 11:30...
Thesiuslaw News
Wells named outstanding science teacher
Oct. 14, 2022 — On Saturday, Oct. 8, science teachers from all over the state came to Redmond for the Oregon Science Teachers Association (OSTA) Annual Conference on Science Education. One of the most important functions of the OSTA is to recognize outstanding science educators across the state. The...
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Thesiuslaw News
Here’s what to expect with legal shrooms
On Nov. 8, the City of Dunes City joins Junction City, Cottage Grove and Coburg in Lane County in asking their residents to approve a ban on psilocybin-related businesses. The News-Times spoke to Angela Allbee, who heads the Oregon Health Authority section in charge of rolling out and supervising the state’s legal psilocybin (“magic mushroom”) program beginning next year, to learn how Measure 109 will be implemented, from the growing of psychedelic fungi to its ingestion in a supervised setting.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
South Eugene forfeits Week 7 game against Thurston: ‘It’s the right thing to do’
By René Ferrán | Photo by Ken Waz South Eugene has forfeited its Midwestern League football game Friday night with Thurston because of attrition in the program, which returned to the field this season after a two-year hiatus. South Eugene coach Chad Kessler called it the hardest ...
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
nbc16.com
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
