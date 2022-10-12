Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
Motley Fool
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Intel's Self-Driving Company Mobileye Files for IPO With an Expected $30 Billion Valuation
Mobileye, a self-driving tech company owned by Intel INTC, has just filed for IPO with the SEC under the symbol MBLY. According to the prospectus shared with the SEC, Intel is planning to list Class A common shares while retaining ownership over Class B stocks. Class B stocks have ten times more votes than their Class A counterparts, so this will enable Intel to retain complete control over board decisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Chipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped Out
(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top chip stocks tumbled Tuesday, ensnared in an escalating US-China tech race that has erased more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value. Most Read from Bloomberg. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, plunged a record 8.3% while Samsung Electronics...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit $8.8 billion
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 79.7% over a year earlier to $8.8 billion amid surging demand. Quarterly revenue rose 47.9% over a year ago to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says
Chip stocks have sunk to a two-year low but retail investors keep buying the dip, Vanda Research says. Individual investors purchased a net $812 million in chip stocks over the past five trading sessions. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index marked a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday. Chip stocks have sunk to...
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Start Nibbling at These 8 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks Now: They Could Soar in 2023
While the technology sector is taking it on the chin now, it will be back. These eight software, networking and IT leaders pay dependable dividends, and their stocks have extremely high bounce-back potential and could be the first to take off in the coming market rally.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 a Share
Top tech stocks don't have to come with prohibitive price tags.
Applied Materials Analysts Find US Embargo Taking A Toll On Company Guidance
Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton cut the price target on Applied Materials to $90 from $125 and maintained a Buy. Last night, AMAT announced it is lowering its Q4 FY22 revenue and EPS guidance by $250 million and $0.35, respectively, due to recently announced export control actions. The total impact...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shar warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance. The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million. AMD shares fell 5.4% to $64.19 in...
India's Infosys beats Q2 profit estimates, sets $1.13 billion share buyback
BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) on Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in second-quarter profit, boosted by strong demand, and raised its full-year revenue growth forecast.
Comments / 0