Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kcfmradio.com
Florence HIP Survey; Final Yard Debris Collection for the Year; LCC Breaks Ground on New Health Professions Building
The City of Florence is still seeking input on it Housing Implementation Plan. City Manager Erin Reynolds says the information gathered will help the city to decide how to adequately meet housing needs in the future. And it is not just for residents of the Florence City proper. Reynolds says that you have a stake in the planning if you are a commuter that works within the region or are planning to live or work in the City at some point.
Thesiuslaw News
Housing survey asks questions on ‘clear and objective’ phrasing
On Monday, Oct. 17, the City of Florence’s Housing Implementation Plan (HIP) online survey will close, leaving just days for the community to offer their input on the direction of housing in Florence. One particular part of the survey, “Zoning Updates Comments or Questions,” has left some survey participants...
Thesiuslaw News
Leaving Their Mark: Florence Mayor Candidates Joshua Greene and Rob Ward
Oct. 14, 2022 — For both City of Florence mayoral candidates Rob Ward and Joshua Greene, it was Wilbur Ternyik, one of Florence’s most influential politicians, who helped shaped their political careers. “Wilbur is probably one of the reasons I ended up being the mayor of Florence,” Ward...
Thesiuslaw News
Florence kayakers paddle 10 waterways in 10 days
Oct. 12, 2022 — Local kayaker Patti Godwin knows anything can be accomplished, one day’s worth of paddling at a time. When she lived near Spokane, Wash. she heard of a group that wanted to paddle the Spokane River, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to the Columbia River. “They...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
Thesiuslaw News
Veterans Day Parade returns to Florence
Oct. 14, 2022 — The Florence Veterans Day Parade Committee is pleased to announce that a Veterans Day Parade is once again returning to the streets of Florence. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov.11th, and this year marks a change in the route and staging. Staging will begin at 11:30...
Thesiuslaw News
Here’s what to expect with legal shrooms
On Nov. 8, the City of Dunes City joins Junction City, Cottage Grove and Coburg in Lane County in asking their residents to approve a ban on psilocybin-related businesses. The News-Times spoke to Angela Allbee, who heads the Oregon Health Authority section in charge of rolling out and supervising the state’s legal psilocybin (“magic mushroom”) program beginning next year, to learn how Measure 109 will be implemented, from the growing of psychedelic fungi to its ingestion in a supervised setting.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
kqennewsradio.com
ELK CREEK FIRE CONTAINED AT 8 ACRES, MOP UP UNDERWAY
The Elk Creek Fire has been contained at 8 acres. Rachel Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said mop up on the fire, near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, began on Tuesday afternoon. Pope said crews worked aggressively on the fire throughout Monday night. It began earlier in the...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVAL
Two arrested in armed robbery of Sutherlin Domino's
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested in the armed robbery of the Sutherlin Domino's Wednesday evening. Sutherlin Police say they identified a GMC white box van as the suspect's vehicle, and received information that he was helped by a woman. Roseburg Police officers found...
nbc16.com
New ownership of beloved breakfast spot
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
KVAL
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
kezi.com
Suspect at large after robbing Domino’s at gunpoint, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint and disappeared before law enforcement could arrive. According to the Sutherlin Police Department, the incident happened on October 12 at about 5:04 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza at 779 west Central Ave. Police say a white male suspect entered the building, brandished a firearm and demanded money. Police say the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money and left before they could arrive.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 10
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 6, 7:20 a.m., 2070 Virginia Ave., Above Dental, 27-year old Damian Martinez Pizano charged with Criminal Trespass II, also, NBPD warrant for two-counts Disorderly Conduct II & Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody, Coos County Jail declined to accept to book on charges.”
Comments / 0