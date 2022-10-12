ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Neighbor says shooting that injured 3 Philadelphia SWAT officers sounded like a "war zone"

By Jasmine Payoute, Thomas Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hxSn_0iVxPvpV00

Neighbors are on edge after gun battle led to 3 SWAT officers getting shot in Poplar 03:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in West Poplar on Wednesday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man fired at the officers through a door and window.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street.

The massive gun battle that broke out on the residential street has left people in the neighborhood on edge. At least 30 evidence markers were left at the scene.

"I feel like I'm in a war zone,"  Elaine Fowler, who lives nearby, said. "It's just crazy. They don't care anymore, that's the only thing that's bothering me. How people don't care about people anymore about nothing – the old, young, babies –  they don't care. That's what's bothering me."

Fowler said she thought it was a drive-by shooting initially.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x865c_0iVxPvpV00
2 SWAT officers expected to be released after getting shot in West Poplar, another undergoing tests 03:19

After shooting the three officers, police say the man attempted to escape out the rear of the property, but he was met by SWAT. The suspect was then shot by SWAT after he opened fire.

The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. He was wanted for homicide and multiple gunpoint robberies, according to police. Police confirmed his identity as Raheem Lee.

"Scary, scary and very scary and angry because I'm sick of it," Fowler said. "It's crazy. It's too much. It's a bunch of kids out here."

The home Lee was in is at the center of the investigation. Detectives went in and out, searching both the front and back of the house for evidence all morning.

At least three men were taken into custody following the shooting.

Fowler added that the time of the shooting is also a concern. She said the shooting happened just before bus drivers head out to pick up kids for school.

"You never know you could walk out and get shot," she said.

Comments / 3

Patriot 1st
2d ago

Kiladelphia is just like all other large liberal run cities. The politicians worry more about the criminals rights over the law abiding citizens they were sworn in to protect. Carjackings, armed robberies, drug dealing and career criminals need to be put in cages for years regardless of age.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
3
john
2d ago

its time to take the gloves off on these maniacs and go after them show them what law and order means no deals with the DA s or the lawyers lock them criminals up no wait till i get my affairs in order if yhey werent creating crimes they wont need to get there affairs in order these criminals are playing yous like a two stringed fiddle

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home."Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Deadly hit-and-run in Fox Chase: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Fox Chase. Investigators say a dark-colored Ford Edge struck a man in his 60s along Verree Road just before 8 p.m. Friday.Investigators say the driver initially stopped but then left the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Zone#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Neighbor
fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

WATCH: Philly Police Seek Gunmen Caught On Video

Two unknown gunmen are sought in connection with an early morning shooting caught on video, authorities said. The clip, just over a minute long, shows the pair shoot at a man on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Philadelphia police said in a release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

LOGAN - Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street. Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy