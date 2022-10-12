Neighbor says shooting that injured 3 Philadelphia SWAT officers sounded like a "war zone"

Neighbors are on edge after gun battle led to 3 SWAT officers getting shot in Poplar 03:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot while serving a warrant in West Poplar on Wednesday morning. Police say a 19-year-old man fired at the officers through a door and window.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on North 10th Street.

The massive gun battle that broke out on the residential street has left people in the neighborhood on edge. At least 30 evidence markers were left at the scene.

"I feel like I'm in a war zone," Elaine Fowler, who lives nearby, said. "It's just crazy. They don't care anymore, that's the only thing that's bothering me. How people don't care about people anymore about nothing – the old, young, babies – they don't care. That's what's bothering me."

Fowler said she thought it was a drive-by shooting initially.

After shooting the three officers, police say the man attempted to escape out the rear of the property, but he was met by SWAT. The suspect was then shot by SWAT after he opened fire.

The 19-year-old was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. He was wanted for homicide and multiple gunpoint robberies, according to police. Police confirmed his identity as Raheem Lee.

"Scary, scary and very scary and angry because I'm sick of it," Fowler said. "It's crazy. It's too much. It's a bunch of kids out here."

The home Lee was in is at the center of the investigation. Detectives went in and out, searching both the front and back of the house for evidence all morning.

At least three men were taken into custody following the shooting.

Fowler added that the time of the shooting is also a concern. She said the shooting happened just before bus drivers head out to pick up kids for school.

"You never know you could walk out and get shot," she said.