How Rude! Massachusetts Resident Vote Themselves the Rudest State in The County
The term "Masshole" has always affectionally been one of my favorites. Growing up in Massachusetts, I almost take strange pride in the nickname. Some would say we're a little rough around the edges, a little aggressive in traffic, and a little bitter from the cold, harsh winters, but the question is, are we actually a**holes?
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
whdh.com
2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified
BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
universalhub.com
And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...
Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Boston Celtics Owner Has Been Donating $1 Million a Week to Nonprofits for a Year
My father used to tell me that "self discipline is doing the right thing when no one is looking." Well, someone must have told Boston Celtics Co-owner Rob Hale the same thing. Every week in 2022, Rob Hale and his wife Karen have been donating about $1,000,000 to various nonprofits.
whatsupnewp.com
Leader of fake US military clothing scheme gets prison time￼
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man who ran a scheme that sold $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and gear to the U.S. military — potentially putting active-duty service members in danger — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
This New England Town Ranked One of the Most ‘Smiley’ in U.S.
The horror film “Smile” continues to dominate at the box office, putting a whole new spin on the universal sign of happiness. And, I mean this with all due respect, one New England town may be doing the same, as it was just ranked one of the “most smiley” towns in all of the U.S.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors
Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
WCVB
Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
Want Vegan Fast Food? Odd Burger Plans to Open in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
I could never have the discipline to go vegan. I'm sure the health benefits are amazing and you feel like a million bucks when you eliminate animal byproducts from your diet, but I love cheese too much. Another turnoff for me is the extensive planning that must go into every...
