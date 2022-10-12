ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

nshoremag.com

Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak

The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
BURLINGTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

2021 Boston Marathon women’s winner disqualified

BOSTON (WHDH) - Diana Kipyokei, the women’s winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon, has been disqualified, according to the Boston Athletic Association. “The Boston Athletic Association supports strict anti-doping measures to ensure fair competition and clean sport,” the organization said in a statement. They added that athletes in the professional divisions at the Boston Marathon are tested for doping in according with national and international guidelines.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

And the award for the best storrowing of 2022 goes to ...

Live Boston reports that around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a box truck slammed into the train bridge under the BU Bridge, flipping the truck on its side, spilling fuel all and his cargo all over the road and briefly getting himself entrapped before being rescued by firefighters. The inbound...
BOSTON, MA
#The Hidden Opponent
whatsupnewp.com

Leader of fake US military clothing scheme gets prison time￼

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York City man who ran a scheme that sold $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit Chinese-made clothing and gear to the U.S. military — potentially putting active-duty service members in danger — has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
PROVIDENCE, RI
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in New Hampshire and Maine

About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Best Chicken Wings Joint in Portsmouth, NH, to Close Its Doors

Do you love chicken wings? If without hesitation you said "yes", then you'll be bummed to find out one of the best and award-winning chicken wing spots in the state will be closing soon. This joint hand-cuts its wings daily. There are several locations in New Hampshire, but the Portsmouth...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

