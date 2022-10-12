TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-4-2, Wild: 9
(nine, four, two; Wild: nine)
Cash 3 Midday
6-0-1, Wild: 4
(six, zero, one; Wild: four)
Cash 3 Morning
5-7-6, Wild: 6
(five, seven, six; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Evening
6-1-3-0, Wild: 3
(six, one, three, zero; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Midday
4-0-9-3, Wild: 9
(four, zero, nine, three; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Morning
3-0-3-3, Wild:
(three, zero, three, three; Wild: zero)
Cash4Life
13-16-26-27-51, Cash Ball: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-one; Cash Ball: two)
Lotto America
02-14-20-40-48, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(two, fourteen, twenty, forty, forty-eight; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26,340,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
Powerball
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $454,000,000
Tennessee Cash
02-17-26-33-35, Bonus: 1
(two, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-five; Bonus: one)
Estimated jackpot: $580,000
