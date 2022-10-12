Teresa Joan Franklin, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away October 7, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of Raymond Franklin for 30 years. Teresa was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late James and Mabel Webb. She was a life-long resident of Marion County. Prior to her retirement she worked as a bookkeeper for a roofing company. She was a member of Meadowbrook Church, Ocala, FL. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and putting together puzzles. She was a volunteer at St. Theresa’s Social Services Soup Kitchen.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO