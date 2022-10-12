Read full article on original website
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr.
Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr., of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on October 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Grubaugh, their four children: Kimberly Chamblin (Shannon), Timothy (Bud) Grubaugh Jr. (Anita), Joshua Grubaugh, Brandon Grubaugh (Ashley), and seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; as well as, his mother, Thelma Grubaugh, and eight siblings: Kenda, Rebecca, Valerie, Audrey, Cheryl, Terry, Jeff, Bud, and Kenneth Jr.
Jerry Rost
Jerry Rost passed away on September 30, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1930 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio at the age of 15 where he met his wife, Elaine, of 71 years. He joined the US Army in 1951 and after that was a police officer for 28 years.
Dale W. Lawry
Dale W. Lawry, 71, passed away at home on October 9, 2022 in Citra, Florida. He was born November 13, 1950 to James William Lawry and Edna Ann Cooper Lawry in Ferndale, Michigan. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Marion county.
Wesley Butler
Wesley Butler passed away September 14, 2022. Wesley was born in Michigan and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1972 where he attended Grace Episcopal School and then moved onto Vanguard High School & enjoyed playing football. He was a realtor, builder & a businessman. He loved bowling, golf, water skiing & poker with the guys. He was a fun guy & lived life to the fullest; he is loved and will be missed by all.
Full Moon Over Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous full moon in the sky photographed over the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Maura Jones for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Thelma G. Siewert
Thelma G. Siewert, 90, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Cates Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a brief illness. She was born Thelma Worster on November 5th, 1931 in Kingman, Maine to Roland and Doris Worster. On April 17th, 1954 she married Burt P. Siewert of Brooklyn, NY. Burt and Thelma moved their family to Utica, NY in 1957 for a job opportunity at General Electric.
Teresa Joan Franklin
Teresa Joan Franklin, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away October 7, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of Raymond Franklin for 30 years. Teresa was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late James and Mabel Webb. She was a life-long resident of Marion County. Prior to her retirement she worked as a bookkeeper for a roofing company. She was a member of Meadowbrook Church, Ocala, FL. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and putting together puzzles. She was a volunteer at St. Theresa’s Social Services Soup Kitchen.
Ocala’s Building Community Roundtable event set for November 17
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event for members of the building community on Thursday, November 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 29, was rescheduled by the...
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets
The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe
A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend
The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
Early Learning Coalition of Marion County kicks off diaper drive this weekend
The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County (ELCMC) is partnering with Publix Supermarkets and United Way Success By 6 to host a countywide diaper drive beginning on Saturday, October 15 through Saturday, November 5. During the diaper drive, Marion County residents can drop off unopened packages of disposable diapers and...
Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River
This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home
An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
Two Rivers Music Festival, Food Truck Rally returns to Dunnellon this weekend
The Two Rivers Music Festival and Food Truck Rally will return to Dunnellon on Saturday, October 15, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park and along E Pennsylvania Avenue in Dunnellon. Over two decades ago, the event originated as a jazz festival called Jazz Up Dunnellon, according...
DOH, DCF leaders visit Marion County’s Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network
In Marion County, Emergency Medical Services teams responded to over 3,000 overdose calls in 2021, and current data indicates that Marion is among the top 10 counties in Florida with the highest fatal overdose rates. On Thursday, October 13, the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County...
Bats to take flight during Heritage Nature Conservancy event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to stop by Heritage Nature Conservancy on Friday, October 14 to watch the nightly flight of the bats out of the bat house. This week’s event, which is part of the recreation and parks department’s ‘Programs in the...
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for attempted murder
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old man who is wanted for multiple charges including three counts of attempted second degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked...
Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
