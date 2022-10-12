ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Springs, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr.

Timothy Earl Grubaugh Sr., of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on October 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cathy Grubaugh, their four children: Kimberly Chamblin (Shannon), Timothy (Bud) Grubaugh Jr. (Anita), Joshua Grubaugh, Brandon Grubaugh (Ashley), and seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; as well as, his mother, Thelma Grubaugh, and eight siblings: Kenda, Rebecca, Valerie, Audrey, Cheryl, Terry, Jeff, Bud, and Kenneth Jr.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Jerry Rost

Jerry Rost passed away on September 30, 2022 at Ocala Regional Hospital. Jerry was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 8, 1930 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio at the age of 15 where he met his wife, Elaine, of 71 years. He joined the US Army in 1951 and after that was a police officer for 28 years.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dale W. Lawry

Dale W. Lawry, 71, passed away at home on October 9, 2022 in Citra, Florida. He was born November 13, 1950 to James William Lawry and Edna Ann Cooper Lawry in Ferndale, Michigan. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Marion county.
CITRA, FL
ocala-news.com

Wesley Butler

Wesley Butler passed away September 14, 2022. Wesley was born in Michigan and moved to Ocala, Florida in 1972 where he attended Grace Episcopal School and then moved onto Vanguard High School & enjoyed playing football. He was a realtor, builder & a businessman. He loved bowling, golf, water skiing & poker with the guys. He was a fun guy & lived life to the fullest; he is loved and will be missed by all.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Springs, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
ocala-news.com

Full Moon Over Carlton Arms Apartments In Ocala

Check out this gorgeous full moon in the sky photographed over the Carlton Arms Apartments in Ocala. Thanks to Maura Jones for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Thelma G. Siewert

Thelma G. Siewert, 90, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Cates Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a brief illness. She was born Thelma Worster on November 5th, 1931 in Kingman, Maine to Roland and Doris Worster. On April 17th, 1954 she married Burt P. Siewert of Brooklyn, NY. Burt and Thelma moved their family to Utica, NY in 1957 for a job opportunity at General Electric.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Teresa Joan Franklin

Teresa Joan Franklin, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away October 7, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of Raymond Franklin for 30 years. Teresa was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late James and Mabel Webb. She was a life-long resident of Marion County. Prior to her retirement she worked as a bookkeeper for a roofing company. She was a member of Meadowbrook Church, Ocala, FL. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and putting together puzzles. She was a volunteer at St. Theresa’s Social Services Soup Kitchen.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s Building Community Roundtable event set for November 17

The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department will host a roundtable event for members of the building community on Thursday, November 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Ocala Golf Club. The event, which was originally scheduled to take place on September 29, was rescheduled by the...
OCALA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
ocala-news.com

MCSO receives generous donation of teddy bears, blankets

The On Top of the World (OTOW) Lions Club visited the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week to drop off a generous donation that will benefit local children. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated that several members of the OTOW Lions Club stopped by the MCSO Southwest District Office (9048 SW State Road 200 in Ocala) with teddy bears and blankets.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man accused of striking co-worker with metal pipe

A 42-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a co-worker’s back with a metal pipe. On Thursday, October 13, an MCSO corporal responded to Marion Masonry Materials located at 3855 NE 35th Street in Ocala in reference to an aggravated battery incident involving two employees.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Community Yard Sale returns this weekend

The City of Belleview’s annual Community Yard Sale will return on Saturday, October 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Lillian pavilion (SE Robinson Road) to help raise money for the United Way of Marion County. Donations for the yard sale will be accepted at Belleview...
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com

Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River

This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
ocala-news.com

Bats to take flight during Heritage Nature Conservancy event

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to stop by Heritage Nature Conservancy on Friday, October 14 to watch the nightly flight of the bats out of the bat house. This week’s event, which is part of the recreation and parks department’s ‘Programs in the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy