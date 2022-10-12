Read full article on original website
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure
(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting
The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson, 19. He was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
obxtoday.com
Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony happening today at Wanchese Harbor
Despite the risk of rain, Dare County has announced that the Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening Ceremony will take place as scheduled, today, Thursday, October 13, at Wanchese Harbor. The Community Day is currently underway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the christening happening shortly after at...
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at Edenton church
10 On Your Side is learning new information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
2 arrested after marijuana sale turns into attempted robbery, shooting in Virginia Beach
Two men have been arrested after a marijuana sale turned into an attempted robbery and shooting that injured one person.
WAVY News 10
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
ocracokeobserver.com
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins
RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency
A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.
Death investigation underway after toddler found unresponsive outside Chowan County home
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Chowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy. According to the sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies responded to a home on Virginia Road regarding a missing toddler. During the search, deputies say the child was found unresponsive outside the home.
Portsmouth woman arrested after VB crash leads to elderly woman’s death
A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.
WITN
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
Comments / 0