Kill Devil Hills, NC

Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
Cause of Virginia Beach house fire under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An investigation is underway into what started a fire at a home in Virginia Beach. It happened around 5:25 p.m. on Barten Court, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. When crews got to the scene, they found flames coming from the front door and foyer of a two-story home.
No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure

(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills

The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins

RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
SBI called in to investigate child’s death in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Chowan County Sheriff says he has requested the assistance of the SBI in the investigation of the death of a child. The two-year-old boy was found unresponsive last Friday. Chowan County deputies say they were called to a home on Virginia Road for a missing...
