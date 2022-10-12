Read full article on original website
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Said The Beatles Were ‘Like Babies’ When They Did ‘Love Me Do’
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles' "Love Me Do" is a song that proved the Fab Four had room to "mature and grow."
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Steve Vai to Release ‘Straight-Ahead Rock’ Album From 1991
Steve Vai is planning a return to his hard-rocking '80s and early-'90s roots with the release of a "straight-ahead rock" album that he original recorded around 1991. The guitarist told Al.com that he's already got his eye on the follow-up to his latest solo LP, Inviolate, which he released in January. "And the next record I have coming out — and this is a shocker, for whoever's interested — but I recorded a record in around 1991 and I spent about two weeks on it and it's this very straight-ahead rock," he said. "It's music that I wrote that I wanted to listen to while riding my Harley Davidson with me and my friends."
Watch an emotional Ozzy Osbourne on TV just six days after Randy Rhoads' death
Less than a week after the plane crash that killed Randy Rhoads, Ozzy Osbourne traveled to New York to appear on Late Night with David Letterman. We all know the story. The day after a show at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Tennessee on March 18, 1982, Ozzy Osbourne's tour bus is stuck by a light aircraft carrying guitarist Randy Rhoads and makeup artist Rachel Youngblood. Both are killed instantly, as is the pilot, Andrew Aycock.
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
Paul McCartney Kicked Ringo Starr Out of His House Even Though He Didn’t Want to Fall Out With Him
Paul McCartney didn't want to have a falling out with Ringo Starr, but he still threw him out of his home. He explained why he felt he had to.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
Here’s What Rock + Metal Artists Think About Pantera’s Return
What do rock and metal musicians really think about the return of Pantera? While at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we asked a bunch of artists their opinion on the historic return of the surviving Cowboys From Hell. The reaction to Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in...
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
Eric Clapton Felt Compelled to Organize Concert for George After George Harrison Died
George Harrison felt compelled to organize Concert for George after George Harrison died in 2001. He had to do something.
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Nilsson Wrote for Other Artists
How Harry Nilsson started writing songs was fairly accidental. When he couldn’t remember melodies or lyrics of popular tunes he liked, he just began crafting his own. Born in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York on June 15, 1941, and raised by his mother in NYC before later moving to California with extended family as a teen. Nilsson’s earlier dives into music came in the late 1950s when he became immersed in singing, urged by his uncle’s singing lessons, crooning along to songs by The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles. Prompted by his uncle, who gave him singing lessons, to use his voice for money, Nilsson soon landed a job singing demos by 1962 and began gaining some success as s songwriter thereafter, writing songs early on for Little Richard.
jambroadcasting.com
Watch trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ doc, featuring Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland & more
The trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary Let There Be Drums!, which features such famous musicians as The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr, The Police‘s Steward Copeland, and The Grateful Dead‘s Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart. As its title suggests, Let There Be Drums! spotlights “the world’s...
Review: Courtney Marie Andrews Expands Musical Boundries on “Loose Future”
Those looking for a melancholy treatise on the human condition can check out any of singer/songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews’ albums starting with her 2008 debut, Urban Myths. Throughout seven previous releases, she has laid her soul and innermost insecurities bare with startling detail, mostly concerning relationships that have soured,...
Space Force: a revealing glimpse into the peculiar musical mind of Todd Rundgren
Extra! Extra! Read all about it! World in shock as Todd Rundgren makes weird album Space Force
Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Ozzy, Tom Morello, Zakk Wylde & Korn’s Jonathan Davis attend Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday party
Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday party was basically an episode of Headbangers Ball. Among the metal luminaries who attended the bash last weekend were Sharon's husband, Ozzy Osbourne, as well as Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy's guitarist Zakk Wylde and Korn's Jonathan Davis.
