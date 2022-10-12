Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Related
Bills’ Von Miller admits he’s a ‘Chief hater,’ but there’s one former player he admired
“I’m just naturally a Chief hater, like I’m not afraid to say it. I’m just naturally a hater. “
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Golf Digest
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just ended this mind-blowing Patrick Mahomes gambling streak
It’s Wednesday. There was no football last night, and yet Patrick Mahomes is somehow still blowing minds. That’s because the Buffalo Bills opened as road favorites for their huge tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, snapping this almost unthinkable streak. Check it out. It’s hard to...
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday
To sit in seats at Arrowhead, even the upper deck, you're going to pay a pretty penny. Chiefs tickets are a hot commodity these days.
Frustrating stat shows Chiefs could be in for long day against Bills
One stat indicates the Kansas City Chiefs offense could be in for a long day against the Buffalo Bills in an exciting Week 6 matchup. If your schedule isn’t cleared for the late afternoon slate on Sunday, you need to do whatever you can to get it cleared. The Week 6 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs projects to be the best and most exciting game of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 reasons why Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes right now
The NFL has several intriguing games each week. On Sunday, the game of the week on paper has to be
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game... and why it’s unique
This is a first in Patrick Mahomes’ career as the Chiefs’ quarterback.
Bills Basement: Cheektowaga home features Bills & Jim Kelly’s Miami Hurricanes
Celeste Cline's husband takes old helmets from high schools or thrift stores and custom-makes helmets. They adorn the walls of their basement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chiefs’ Frank Clark describes why illness forced him to leave Raiders game
It's no secret Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark has had stomach issues in the past, but this was the first time he's left a game for it.
Bills getting heathier ahead of Chiefs game: Jordan Poyer, Isaiah McKenzie return to practice
Bills coach Sean McDermott met with the media ahead of Sunday's AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL・
Antonio Gibson 'Perfect' Trade to Seahawks Proposed by Media
Writes the site: “The Seahawks should trade for Washington's Antonio Gibson, he’d be a perfect compliment to Kenneth Walker III.''
WGRZ TV
Bills getting healthier heading into matchup with Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Bills prepare for the biggest game of the regular season on Sunday when they face the Chiefs, it appears they'll head into that matchup much healthier than previous weeks. All of Josh Allen's primary targets are back and practicing in full. Starting slot...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 5
It was another strong performance from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Western New York for the second straight year. Ironically, referee John Hussey got the assignment both times. Hussey’s crew trends lower than most of the other crews in terms of penalties-per-game. Last...
It looks unlikely Chiefs rookie Trent McDuffie will play Sunday vs. Bills. Here’s why
Coach Andy Reid is eager to get his first-rounder back in the mix, but he and his staff aren’t going to rush the cornerback from the University of Washington.
numberfire.com
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) available for Buffalo's Week 6 matchup
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. After sitting out in Week Five while in concussion protocol, McKenzie is set to return on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against a Kansas City secondary allowing 13.8 receptions per game for 164.8 yards on 20.4 targets, our models project McKenzie to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos’ 2-goal game
PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
Comments / 0