Kansas City, MO

Frustrating stat shows Chiefs could be in for long day against Bills

One stat indicates the Kansas City Chiefs offense could be in for a long day against the Buffalo Bills in an exciting Week 6 matchup. If your schedule isn’t cleared for the late afternoon slate on Sunday, you need to do whatever you can to get it cleared. The Week 6 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs projects to be the best and most exciting game of the week.
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
Bills getting healthier heading into matchup with Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Bills prepare for the biggest game of the regular season on Sunday when they face the Chiefs, it appears they'll head into that matchup much healthier than previous weeks. All of Josh Allen's primary targets are back and practicing in full. Starting slot...
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 5

It was another strong performance from the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Bills hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Western New York for the second straight year. Ironically, referee John Hussey got the assignment both times. Hussey’s crew trends lower than most of the other crews in terms of penalties-per-game. Last...
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) available for Buffalo's Week 6 matchup

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is not listed on Week Six's injury report against the Kansas City Chiefs. After sitting out in Week Five while in concussion protocol, McKenzie is set to return on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against a Kansas City secondary allowing 13.8 receptions per game for 164.8 yards on 20.4 targets, our models project McKenzie to score 6.8 FanDuel points.
Tampa Bay visits Pittsburgh after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

PITTSBURGH — The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Lightning’s 5-2 win. Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 25-14-5 at home a season ago. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222.
