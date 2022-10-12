ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Billy Graham Richardson

At time of print, The Manning Times had not received a response from County Council candidate Frierson, and therefore, we were not able to run a story about him along with his opposers. He is running on the Democratic ticket. The Manning Times is doing a series on each of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Clarendon County, SC
manninglive.com

Council meeting addresses many important needs

Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Park in Orangeburg County town of Vance gets upgrade

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The local park in the town of Vance is a meeting point for many residents, and the town is working on upgrading it as a way to attract more visitors. “On our welcome sign it says ‘Vance the home of family reunions,'" said Vance Mayor...
VANCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC

