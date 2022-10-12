Read full article on original website
$8.8 million investment brings hemp operation to Clarendon County
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — An agricultural hemp company, SC Canna LLC, has announced plans to invest $8.8 million in an indoor growing facility in Clarendon County. The project will create 37 new jobs, according to state officials. SC Canna will grow and distribute medical-grade hemp products at a 50,000-square-foot...
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Billy Graham Richardson
At time of print, The Manning Times had not received a response from County Council candidate Frierson, and therefore, we were not able to run a story about him along with his opposers. He is running on the Democratic ticket. The Manning Times is doing a series on each of...
manninglive.com
Council meeting addresses many important needs
Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
RMC opens only outpatient neurology clinic in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Regional Medical Center (RMC) is opening a new outpatient neurology facility in Orangeburg. Hospital officials say prior to this facility, there was an absence of a neurology clinic, and it was felt among many patients in the area. “It was a big disparity or gap...
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
First Black students to desegregate University of South Carolina to be honored with monument
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees has selected artist Basil Watson to create a monument recognizing the first three African American students to attend the university since Reconstruction. On September 11, 1963, Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon Jr. walked through the...
Park in Orangeburg County town of Vance gets upgrade
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The local park in the town of Vance is a meeting point for many residents, and the town is working on upgrading it as a way to attract more visitors. “On our welcome sign it says ‘Vance the home of family reunions,'" said Vance Mayor...
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
The Post and Courier
Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant
COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
