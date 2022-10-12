ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Authorities arrest suspect in swatting prank at Barnesville High School

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Barnesville High School was one of the schools in the region that were hit Thursday by threatening messages. These calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes by authorities and there was no threat. School Superintendent Jon Ellerbusch says police were notified immediately. The person suspected...
BARNESVILLE, MN
trfradio.com

Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi

A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested after police spot paraphernalia in vehicle

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man has been arrested after Fargo Police say they found him with more than 80 pills of a controlled prescription drug. It happened on the morning of Friday, October 7. FPD officers on patrol say they noticed a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in suspicious activity earlier that week. An officer observed the vehicle while it parked and the occupants walked into a nearby building— at which point that officer looked through the window and spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Murder suspect taken into custody during SWAT operation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have arrested a man they say was involved in a drive-by shooting in August of 2020. Jesse James Burnett, 29, of Fargo, was arrested during the execution of a high-risk search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue South at approximately 9:51 a.m. on Friday, October 14.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnesville, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Clay County, MN
Crime & Safety
kvrr.com

Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is injured in crash in Becker County

(Becker County, MN)--One person is injured in a crash in Becker County on Tuesday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office a Honda Ridgeline driven by Raila Luinae, 58, of Osage, was travelling westbound on Highway 34 in Toad Lake Township when the driver, while attempting to make an illegal/unsafe pass, ran off road right side and hit an embankment. Luinae reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health- St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Man sentenced in connection to major fire in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--A man from western Minnesota has been sentenced after sparks from a fire bowl on his apartment balcony caused a major fire in downtown Detroit Lakes on Sept. 10, 2021. According to court records, Taylor James Davis, 27, of Detroit Lakes, was charged in Becker County District Court...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Bemidji man serious hurt in rollover crash near Fosston

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Bemidji man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash near Fosston Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 39351 350th Avenue SE in Brandsvold Township near Fosston. The man was driving a semi which was pulling a trailer filled with asphalt...
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Clay County Sheriff#The State Patrol
valleynewslive.com

Student behind school threat in Barnesville released by police

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The student who sent a threatening e-mail forcing Barnesville students into lockdown Thursday was taken into custody, then released back to his parents. The Barnesville superintendent shared the news of an arrest with families via e-mail Thursday evening. The e-mail does not name the...
BARNESVILLE, MN
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
kvrr.com

Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man dies after falling from I-29 bridge in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man has died after falling from a train bridge in Fargo. Police say the man was climbing on the 12th Ave. N. bridge over I-29 just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and then let go as a semi was passing. The man fell on top of the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
FARGO, ND
boreal.org

Fire destroys lodge at Minnesota ski resort

Fire has destroyed the main lodge at a popular ski resort in northwestern Minnesota. Officials say the main building at Maplelag Resort, which caught fire Monday morning, is expected to be declared a total loss. The cause of the fire near Callaway in Becker County, is under investigation. Owner Jim...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police needs help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy