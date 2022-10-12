HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) – A seventh-grader was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing at Brookland Middle School in Henrico County. Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to the stabbing incident on school grounds around 11:45 a.m.

