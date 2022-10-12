Read full article on original website
‘My heart dropped’: Student in critical condition after stabbing at Henrico middle school
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) – A seventh-grader was rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing at Brookland Middle School in Henrico County. Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to the stabbing incident on school grounds around 11:45 a.m.
Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular Richmond-area theme park will be open year-round starting next year. Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March in 2023, with regular park operations continuing throughout the rest of the year. The theme park’s...
