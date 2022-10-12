Read full article on original website
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Sammy Valdez on trial for Lafayette woman's fentanyl death
Opening statements could begin Monday afternoon in the manslaughter trial of a man accused of selling a deadly dose of fentanyl in Boulder County. The trial stems from a long-term investigation that began in 2020 and led to the arrest of a Longmont man accused of the drug overdose death of a woman in Lafayette.According to court documents, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office arrested suspect Sammy Lee Valdez on Dec. 23, 2021, in connection to the overdose death of Valetta Kroeger in Lafayette on March 19, 2020.Kroeger had a deadly overdose on counterfeit Oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl,...
Numerous Arrests Made In Larimer County Drug Interdiction Effort
Numerous arrests were made recently in a Larimer County drug interdiction effort conducted by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the following arrests were made:. • One individual was contacted and arrested for...
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
One dead, several injured following gunfire at house party
One person died at a hospital early Saturday morning after a shooting at a Federal Heights house party. Several other people were injured as a result of the incident. The Adams County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media message that its deputies responded to the area of Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street at about 3 a.m. on a call of shots fired at a house party.That location is in the Sherrelwood neighborhood situated northwest of the Highway 36 and Interstate 25 interchange. When they arrived at the scene, ACSO deputies discovered many people had already been driven to nearby hospitals in private vehicles. Specific information about the number of people injured and their conditions has not yet been released, nor have any details about the person who passed away or the circumstances of the shooting incident. Deputies and detectives are still at the scene this morning conducting an investigation, ACSO stated in its Twitter message. The department asked travelers to find alternate routes around the area.Late Saturday, ACSO confirmed seven people were injured in the incident along with the lone fatality.This story will be updated as more information is received.
Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
Missing at-risk 16-year-old reunited with his family
Officials across Larimer County who were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy have found him and he is now back with his family.
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
1 dead in Thornton motorcycle accident just after midnight
Thornton police reported crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead just after midnight Saturday.
Driver cited in crash that burned other driver and new overpass
Friday's crash involving two semi-trucks resulted in one of them being engulfed in flames.The driver of that truck suffered burn injuries, but they did not appear life-threatening. Also burned in the crash was an overpass built just months earlier.The crash happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 25 between CO 402 and US 34 in Loveland at Mile Marker 257.Traffic on the overpass was diverted as a precaution but engineers and inspectors with CDOT say the burns on the overpass were only superficial and didn't appear to result in any structural damage."A power washing is in the future," said Matt Inzeo, CDOT Communications director. "You never want to see a fire under and overpass. (But) they checked above and below, and then did girder soundings."Construction on that overpass was completed in March of this year.The driver of the truck responsible for the crash was cited, although CSP did not immediately have details as to what he was cited for. That driver was 31 years old and from Panama City, Florida, but was not otherwise identified.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/11/22–10/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
CBP officers arrest man crossing from Mexico who was wanted for murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado. On Friday, Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via […]
Bull Elk Attacks Tourist in Colorado Park, Crazy Video Shows
Some pesky tourists got exactly what they had coming to them after getting way too close to a huge elk ... prompting it to put its antlers to good use by charging right at one of 'em!!!. The bull elk was just doing its thing in Estes Park, CO, and...
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
