Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball routs Rising Tide 3-0
(Oct. 13, 2022) The volleyball team bounced back from suffering their first defeat of the season two days earlier as the Whalers dominated Rising Tide in a 3-0 home win Thursday. Nantucket (10-1) won sets one and three 25-11 and took the middle set 25-9 while checking all the boxes...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys soccer holds on for 1-0 win at Sandwich
(Oct. 14, 2022) The boys soccer team continues to find its groove. The Whalers struck early with a goal in the opening five minutes and then held on for a 1-0 win at Sandwich Thursday, their second-straight positive result. “It was definitely important to get the goal early,” head coach...
Inquirer and Mirror
Football crushed by Nauset 36-6
(Oct. 14, 2022) The football team came one play away from being shut out for the second week in a row as they fell 36-6 on the road Friday at Nauset to drop to 0-6 on the season. The Whalers’ only score of the night came on the last play...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball rebounds with wins over Rising Tide and Nauset
(Oct. 14, 2022) After losing for the first time this season Tuesday against Dennis-Yarmouth, the volleyball team bounced back with a pair of 3-0 sweeps in back-to-back days, beating Rising Tide Thursday and Nauset Friday. Against Rising Tide, Nantucket (11-1) won sets one and three 25-11 and took the middle...
Inquirer and Mirror
A Football Life
This story originally appeared in the Oct. 28, 2021 Inquirer and Mirror. In one way or another, Scott Capizzo, son of the late legendary Nantucket High School football coach Vito Capizzo, has been connected to the Whalers football program for most of his life. He was a waterboy when he...
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer rusty after long break
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a week and a half off between games, the girls soccer team struggled to maintain the momentum of its three-game winning streak and fell 4-2 to Monomoy at home Thursday. Aside from a couple of moments, the Sharks controlled play for the majority of the first...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey rallies for 2-1 win over Sturgis
(Oct. 13, 2022) The field hockey team went down a goal late in the first half despite controlling the majority of the play to that point but they stayed persistent and came from behind for a 2-1 win over Sturgis at home Thursday. “I was just so proud of them,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys Soccer comes back from two to tie Hawks
(Oct. 13, 2022) The growth of the boys soccer team was on display Tuesday as the Whalers erased a two-goal halftime deficit and withstood several chances late in the game from Barnstable to earn a 2-2 tie Tuesday after falling to the Red Hawks 6-1 earlier in the year. “They...
Inquirer and Mirror
Freshman lead field hockey to win
(Oct. 13, 2022) For the Nantucket field hockey team, the future is now. The Whalers youth movement was on full display last Thursday as a pair of freshmen lifted the team to a 1-0 win on the road against St. John Paul II. Sadie Paterson scored her first varsity goal early in the match and in net Shelbi Harimon recorded the first shutout of her varsity career.
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers undefeated run ends vs D-Y
(Oct. 13, 2022) After a blazing hot start to the season, the undefeated volleyball team was brought back down to Earth Tuesday as they dropped their first match of the season 3-0 at home against Dennis-Yarmouth. Both teams exchanged runs to open the match as the Whalers and Dolphins were...
Inquirer and Mirror
Summer CSOs file complaint against Deputy Police Chief
(Oct. 13, 2022) Four female community service officers in the Nantucket Police Department have filed complaints against Deputy Police Chief Charlie Gibson, alleging that this August he entered their locked private dorm area without knocking, and when asked to identify himself told them “I’m the Deputy Police Chief, and if you don’t know who I am, you should probably shut up.”
