Reece James faces a nervy wait, Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala are doubts and Gini Wijnaldum is out... so, who else is sweating on their fitness with the World Cup just weeks away?

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

As next month's World Cup edges ever closer, the nerves are starting to set in among those still on the treatment table.

First-choice England right-back Reece James limped off with what appeared to be a knee injury during Chelsea's 2-0 triumph in Milan, while Argentina and Juventus veteran Angel di Maria left the pitch in tears after sustaining a thigh problem against Maccabi Haifa.

Forget Chelsea's clash with Aston Villa on Sunday or Juventus' trip to Torino on Saturday. The pair would have been asking themselves one simple question: does this rule me out of Qatar?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483wfc_0iVxLOQg00
Reece James suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during Chelsea's win against Milan

With just five weeks to go before the World Cup curtain-raiser, James and Di Maria have joined an unfortunate list of injured internationals, each fighting for fitness in a race against time.

For some, a comeback is near impossible, while others remain quietly confident that a full recovery can be made ahead of Qatar.

Sportsmail has delved into the World Cup's current injury list and rated their chances of featuring at the tournament next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7GXk_0iVxLOQg00
Argentina and Juventus star Angel Di Maria was left in tears after sustaining a hamstring injury

Definitely out

Few head coaches are explicitly ruling out their players for definite, but a handful of international stars have pretty much waved farewell to their World Cup chances already.

USA defender Miles Robinson is still recovering from the torn Achilles he sustained in May, while Poland and Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder remains on the sidelines having ruptured his ACL against Norwich late last season.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa summer signing Boubacar Kamara has little to no chance of returning for France after picking up a knee injury against Southampton earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WTVC_0iVxLOQg00
Pedro Neto underwent surgery for his ankle injury and is now ruled out for Portugal next month

Portugal substitute Pedro Neto underwent surgery last week following his ankle injury during Wolves' 2-0 defeat by West Ham, all but confirming his absence from Fernando Santos' squad next month.

Major leg injuries have practically ruled out Mexico star Jesus Corona and Holland midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who are still recovering from a fibula and tibia fracture respectively.

Doubts

Despite initially boasting an embarrassment of riches at right back, England are now sweating over the availability of star trio James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City confirmed that Walker had undergone surgery after picking up a groin injury in the 6-3 victory against rivals Manchester United, and Pep Guardiola insisted it was 'too early to tell' whether the full back would return ahead of Qatar.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold suffered an ankle injury during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkXWh_0iVxLOQg00
Trent Alexander-Arnold injured his ankle during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat by Arsenal on Sunday

Manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to think the right back will be back ahead of the World Cup and said: 'It is always difficult to say. Shorter than a month; two weeks I heard but we have to see if that's right.'

Alongside Walker, Manchester City are overseeing the returns of England pair John Stones and Kalvin Phillips, who each played a major role for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020.

Spanish attacking midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal recently returned to training for the first time since tearing his ACL in March, while international team-mate Dani Olmo is expected back next week.

Despite completing rehabilitation, the pair will need to build up match sharpness and fitness ahead of the World Cup, which may be a struggle with only five weeks to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnPEq_0iVxLOQg00
Paul Pogba - pictured here with Leonardo Bonucci - has yet to play for Juventus this campaign

Reigning champions France are also fretting over a catalogue of injuries led by Juventus star Paul Pogba, who expected to return to action on October 25 following his long-term meniscus problem.

Fellow France midfielder N'Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea training but has yet to feature in a matchday squad for new manager Graham Potter.

French defenders Lucas Hernandez, Lucas Digne and Presnel Kimpembe are also fighting their way back to full fitness, with the latter expected to return at the end of the month.

German wonderkid Florian Wirtz has finally taken on light training at Bayer Leverkusen, having suffered an ACL tear last season, but it is unlikely the youngster will return to full match fitness ahead of Hansi Flick's squad selection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRQ0L_0iVxLOQg00
Portugal could be without veteran defender Pepe and PSG full-back Nuno Mendes in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HKBp_0iVxLOQg00

Adding to their Neto injuries woes, Portugal could be without both veteran Pepe and PSG full-back Nuno Mendes, who each sustained injuries in early October.

Mendes, who hobbled off with a 'big muscle problem' as quoted by L'Equipe during PSG's 1-1 draw against Benfica on Tuesday, has been confirmed out for a handful of games.

The injury blow came less than a week after Real Madrid legend Pepe picked up an injury in training.

Finally, Paulo Dybala remains a huge doubt for Argentina as a result of his left quadriceps problem.

Ultrasound tests revealed that the former Juventus star is likely to miss approximately six to eight weeks of action whilst on the sidelines, taking him right up to the World Cup opener between Qatar and Ecuador.

Although he is almost certain to miss the start of the tournament, Argentina could be tempted to take him regardless in case they progress to the latter stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUZPv_0iVxLOQg00
Argentina star Paulo Dybala bizarrely injured his quadriceps whilst taking a penalty for Roma

WORLD CUP INJURY LIST

Definitely out

USA: Miles Robinson (Achilles)

Portugal: Pedro Neto (Ankle)

Poland: Jakub Moder (Knee)

France: Boubacar Kamara (Knee)

Mexico: Jesus Corona (Fibula)

Holland: Georginio Wijnaldum (Tibia)

Doubts

England: Kyle Walker (Groin), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Ankle), Reece James (Knee), John Stones (Hamstring), Kalvin Phillips (Shoulder)

Argentina: Paulo Dybala (Quadriceps), Angel Di Maria (Hamstring)

France: Lucas Hernandez (Adductor), Lucas Digne (Heel), Presnel Kimpembe (Hamstring), N'Golo Kante (Hamstring), Paul Pogba (Knee)

Germany: Florian Wirtz (Knee)

Mexico: Raul Jimenez (Groin)

Portugal: Pepe (Knee), Nuno Mendes (Muscle)

Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal (Knee), Dani Olmo (Ankle)

Comments / 0

