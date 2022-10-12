Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
40 years ago, Hawaiians reconnected with Kahoʻolawe through spirituality and ceremony
Ties are strong in Hawaiʻi between spiritual practice and sense of place. Forty years ago, ceremonies on Kahoʻolawe were revived after decades of the islandʻs use by the U.S. military for bombing practice. As part of an ongoing project with the Center for Oral History at the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
As RSV cases rise, more people are hospitalized compared to COVID surges
More people are hospitalized across the state now than during the peaks of the Delta or Omicron COVID surges. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, 2,487 people were in Hawaiʻi’s hospitals on Thursday — and only 64 of them are because of COVID. Hilton Raethel, president...
Comments / 0