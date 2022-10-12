Greensville County Eagles volleyball squad swept by Southampton on Senior Night

Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School to remain 2A in 2023-24 realignment
Minor changes are in store for the Tri-Rivers District during the next realignment in 2023-24. The eight-member schools remain unchanged, but Brunswick is dropping to the 1A level, and Southampton is moving to 2A after four years in the 3A ranks. Greensville County will continue as a 2A school for...
Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC
Virginia Union head coach Alvin Parker (l.) and Benedict head coach Chennis Berry (r.) look to knock off defending champions in their respective conferences in showdowns Saturday. Check out all the scheduled games. The post Showdown time in CIAA, SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
He's safe! Former VCU basketball player found after being reported missing
Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg was reported missing Monday after his girlfriend went to Henrico Police with concerns about his safety.
Clippers barbershop makes a colorful splash with third location now open in Chesterfield County
Richmond locals may already know the name "Clippers," with their two barbershops in the downtown and Manchester areas. Now, Clippers is making a name for themselves in a new part of Central Virginia with their fresh cuts and uniquely "sweet" décor.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
Hopewell Haunts Halloween event to feature live music, amusement park rides, food and more
This Saturday, don't miss the City of Hopewell's annual fall and Halloween celebration, Hopewell Haunts.
Man dies after crashing van into house on Buford Avenue in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department Crash Team is continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash in which the driver of a van died after crashing into a house on Thursday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Eastern Star 137 donates gift cards to Emporia-Greensville teachers
Each year, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 137 -- a.k.a., the “Pride of Emporia” organization -- makes a charitable donation to the Greensville County Public School system. This year, Chapter 137 chose to give back to the teachers who make it run in the first place, by donating six $50 gift cards.
WTVR-TV
Man dead after crashing van through fence, into Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man is dead after a crash in the 2400 block of Buford Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the intersection of Buford and Lynhaven Avenues for the report of a collision. Officers arrived to find a van that had crashed through a fence on one property and continued into a second property before colliding with a house.
Free gas giveaway at Exxon in Richmond this Saturday
One Richmond gas station will be giving out $10 in free gas to a limited number of people this Saturday.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
A festive time is coming to the Town of Jarratt Saturday
JARRATT — According to the 2020 Census, The Town of Jarratt has 652 residents. One might believe the population is much more prominent considering the turnouts for the significant events hosted in the municipality. One of those festive events is the Jarratt Community Outreach Fall Festival. The 7th annual...
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
Man shot in his back near his home in Manchester area
A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night in the Manchester area of Richmond.
Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting in Manchester neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was left with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after reported Richmond shooting
Richmond Police is investigating after a man in Richmond arrived at a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
NBC12
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
