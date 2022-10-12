ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Narcity USA

It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants

Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
MIAMI, FL
livability.com

4 Reasons to Live in Greater Fort Lauderdale

The fun is never done in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area. Looking to move to the Greater Fort Lauderdale region? The opportunities are as endless as the beaches. Here are four reasons you should set up shop in this ocean oasis. 1. Live Large on the Water. Water sports, the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration

WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Heavy downpours cause flooding in parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - A line of showers moved across South Florida, causing extensive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A street flood advisory issued on Thursday afternoon for parts of Miami-Dade was allowed to expire, but the precipitation left standing water on major roadways in Miami. Just before...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees". The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12. “We had to rush through to the vet and...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

ANNUAL KEY LARGO BRIDGE RUN A SCENIC TREK INTO THE FLORIDA KEYS

Motorists traversing U.S. 1 into the Florida Keys capture a breathtaking glimpse of the island life as they pass over Jewfish Creek Bridge in Key Largo. Resorts looking out at the bayside waters where boats come and go sit on one side, while the oceanside brings nothing but pure natural beauty.
KEY LARGO, FL

