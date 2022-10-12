Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete. “I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson. The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue […]
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
abcnews4.com
Officials cut ribbon celebrating new Social Services Building in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, Charleston County leaders joined Teddie E. Pryor, Charleston County Council Chairman, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Social Services Building. The Pinehaven Center is a 16-acre campus located at 3685 Rivers Avenue. It's home to the Teddie E. Pryor Social...
crbjbizwire.com
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her
CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
abcnews4.com
SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
Sawmill development in Summerville to include medical, shops and residential space
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new mixed-use development – set to provide housing, shops, and medical services – was unveiled Friday in Summerville. “This is a big project,” said Summerville Mayor Rickey Waring. “There’s a lot of stuff in it, you know, with Roper coming in. That was very exciting.” A 40,000-square-foot medical facility for […]
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
abcnews4.com
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
holycitysinner.com
Frontier Lounge to Open on Friday
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience” that Holy City Sinner was the first to report on, is opening in downtown Charleston on Friday. The new venture, which called a “1970s dive bar with live music and cold beers” is located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
abcnews4.com
Summerville Skates popular Lowcountry ice rink not returning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A popular Lowcountry ice skating rink is coming to an end. Summerville Skates, a temporary ice rink, has announced it will not be returning for the 2023 winter season. It allowed the Summerville community and guests to enjoy a fun winter activity during the holiday...
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
Weekend parking limitations on King St. to become permanent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Limited parking on King Street during the weekend is here to stay. Parking is prohibited on King between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. This has been in place since May 2021, as part of a pilot program. City officials said new […]
abcnews4.com
Daniel Jenkins & Liberty Hill Academies hosting community health fair Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Academy will host a community health fair on Friday, October 14th. Located at the Community Resource Center in North Charleston at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. The health fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
abcnews4.com
Big-name stars head to the Isle of Palms for filming of 'Suncoast'
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCIV) — Another Lowcountry Town is in the Spotlight!. The Film "Suncoast" starring Woody Harrelson is filming all over the area, from Mount Pleasant and James Island, to Moncks Corner. October on the Isle of Palms tends to be quiet. But on Thursday, Ocean Boulevard...
