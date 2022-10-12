ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5WQV_0iVxHKkw00

Former NBA player Matt Barnes explains why Draymond Green is crucial to the success of the Golden State Warriors.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful teams in the modern era. In the last eight seasons, the Dubs have gone to the NBA Finals six times, and in those six trips to the NBA Finals, the Warriors have managed to win the title four times. In short, the Dubs are the true definition of being a dynasty in the modern era.

When it comes to giving credit for their success, more often than not, the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant are talked about. But when you take a look at Draymond Green's contribution as a defender and the glue that has held the team together, he has done a great job.

Green is a player who doesn't usually stand out when we take a look at the stats. But in reality, Green does a lot more than just scoring points, grabbing rebounds, or dishing out assists to his teammates.

Due to his recent altercation with Jordan Poole, many have seemingly forgotten his contribution to the Warriors dynasty and simply want the franchise to trade him.

Draymond Green Is A Vital Piece For The Golden State Warriors Success

As of now, there is hardly anyone who has come in to support Green. The reason why Green has been admonished by the fans is that he decided to punch Jordan Poole during practice following a heated argument with the 23-year-old.

As a result, many have forgotten how crucial Green is to the Warriors' success. Former NBA player Matt Barnes is seemingly still aware of Green's value to the team, and he believes that the Warriors are incapable of winning an NBA Championship without Dray on the roster.

"He's the heart and soul of that organization, of that city. And I knew it from the outside looking in. But, once I got there, you can clearly see it. This team wins no championships without Draymond Green. And that's not a far-fetched, that's not a hot take, that's just facts. You don't have to be able to shoot like Steph or jump like LeBron to play. This guy is a really intelligent, one of the smartest people in general. Probably one of the highest basketball IQ's I've ever got a chance to be around. "

Barnes is usually spot-on with his takes. This may seem like a hot take at first, but Green has indeed been pretty crucial during the rise and dominance of the Warriors. Sure, the former NBA's Defensive Player of the Year has a tendency to lose his calm, but it shouldn't have an adverse effect on the value that he brings to the team.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Warriors#Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
858
Followers
743
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy