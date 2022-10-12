ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bump’s Seahawks Breakdown: Why run defense will step up vs Cardinals

The Seahawks enter their Week 6 clash with the Arizona Cardinals at 2-3, and there’s a strong case to be made that Seattle should be 3-2 or even 4-1 this season despite there being low expectations for the team entering this season. But the Seahawks find themselves under .500...
MyNorthwest.com

K.J. Wright: Mariners’ Game 1 could be ‘good’ loss like 2012 Hawks had

There aren’t many moments in Seattle sports history that have been as much of a punch to the gut for fans as the Mariners’ ALDS Game 1 loss was Tuesday night. We could list them off (Sonics against the Nuggets, Seahawks against the Patriots, etc.), but in actuality, those losses were much more final than the M’s going down 1-0 in the best-of-five series against the Astros. So was the loss that former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright thought of that he was personally a part of when he saw what happened with the Mariners.
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners still can’t solve Alvarez, Astros win 4-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead

HOUSTON (AP) — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October. A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series. Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run...
MyNorthwest.com

ESPN’s Passan: Why Mariners still have a shot vs Astros in ALDS

Tuesday’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series was one of the toughest single-game losses the Mariners have ever endured, but there’s still a lot of series left to go and they’ve shown they belonged in October. That’s something ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan stressed when...
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Reaction: Wyman & Bob on missed opportunities in Game 2

The Mariners head home to Seattle for Game 3 of the American League Division Series shaking their heads. Playing the best team in the AL and a perennial World Series contender tends to do that to you. Seattle couldn’t find the big hit it needed in Thursday’s Game 2 at...
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer’s Notebook: Why Mariners stand behind Game 1 decisions

While Mariners fans, reporters, columnists, talk show hosts and just about anybody else who witnessed what happened in Houston on Tuesday likely spent hours dissecting, discussing and of course second-guessing the pitching decisions late in the team’s 8-7 walk-off loss, it didn’t appear there was much second-guessing on the part of the manager.
MyNorthwest.com

Salk: The 3 reasons Mariners are down 2-0 in ALDS to Astros

The Astros are a nearly perfectly constructed team. They don’t have a single obvious weakness. So the best way to beat them is to catch them on an off day and be happy it’s a short series, which limits the talent differential and enhances both the importance of luck and the individual moments that turn close games.
MyNorthwest.com

Rick Rizzs: ‘What we need to do is have some faith’

“What we need to do is have some faith,” Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs proclaimed. “These guys have been in this situation all season long.”. Talking with Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin on The Gee and Ursula Show, Rizzs said that 27 years ago, the Mariners were in the same position.
MyNorthwest.com

Huard: What are reasonable expectations for Bruce Irvin’s Seahawks return?

After an extremely poor start to the season defensively, the Seahawks have reunited with an old friend in outside linebacker Bruce Irvin. Irvin, now 34, was the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2012 and is back with the team for the third time. He played 58 games for Seattle from 2012-15 while recording 22 sacks and five takeaways before signing with the Raiders. He returned to the Seahawks in 2020 but played just two games before tearing his ACL.
MyNorthwest.com

Shaun Alexander feels ‘honored’ with Seahawks Ring of Honor induction

After a legendary career where he set numerous team records, Shaun Alexander will join the Seahawks Ring of Honor this Sunday when Seattle hosts the Arizona Cardinals. Huard: What are reasonable expectations for Bruce Irvin’s Seahawks return?. Alexander will be the 15th member of the team’s Ring of Honor,...
MyNorthwest.com

