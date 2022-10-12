ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Huntington’s Disease campaigner gets OBE and says you can fight the condition

By Genevieve Holl-Allen
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaNLr_0iVxGcud00

A former war reporter who found out he had tested positive for the gene responsible for Huntington’s Disease in between tours of Iraq , said his doctor was “completely wrong” that there was nothing he could do about his condition, adding: “The problem is finding the time to do it all”.

Emmy-award winning journalist turned campaigner Charles Sabine received an OBE from the Princess Royal on Wednesday for his work raising awareness around Huntington’s Disease (HD), a neurodegenerative illness which claimed the lives of both his brother and father and for which there is currently no cure.

He described receiving the honour at Buckingham Palace as significant for the community and told the PA news agency: “It’s the first time that the words Huntington’s Disease have been used in the citation for an OBE.

“From that point of view, what I stress to everyone in the global HD community is that this is a sign of where we are and how things are changing for all those people who, for so long have been associated with this disease which people think of as some kind of a witchcraft or evil and surrounded it with shame and stigma for centuries.”

Huntington’s Disease is the only disease in the UK for which life insurance companies are allowed to discriminate against them because of that

Charles Sabine

On receiving his test results and the advice given to him by his doctor at the time, he said: “While the neurologist who gave me my test result for my genetic mutation in 2006, while the words he said when he gave me that, he said: ‘There’s nothing you can do about this disease Charles, just live your life as best you can.’

“And I realised that he was completely wrong, that there’s everything that I can do about the disease, it’s just the problem is finding the time to do it all.”

Mr Sabine added: “I’ve also realised that there is more that people can do about their own condition with these supposedly – well I hate the word incurable because it’s meaningless – but untreatable diseases. That’s what I try and encourage.”

He founded the Hidden No More Foundation to empower patients and families who face Huntington’s Disease, and to continue campaigning against their discrimination.

“Huntington’s Disease is the only disease in the UK for which life insurance companies are allowed to discriminate against them because of that, for example. And that’s just one example of many.”

Mr Sabine said arranging several children with the condition to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican was the proudest moment of his campaigning career.

He said: “When he hugged them on a stage and said on global TV it’s time for this disease to be hidden no more, and that was the pinnacle of my work, and my latter life was that moment.”

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
The Independent

Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’

A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered and her headless body dumped in woods, a court has been told.Mee Kuen Chong, known as Deborah, was allegedly attacked in her north-west London home by churchgoing friend Jemma Mitchell, 38, and carried off in a large blue suitcase last June 11.Fifteen days later, Mitchell allegedly hired a car and dumped Ms Chong’s decapitated body over 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, where it was found by a holidaying family.Mitchell admits being the person seen on CCTV carrying the suitcase but denies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obe#Princess Royal#Huntington S Disease
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

US migrant policy 'bucket of cold water' to some Venezuelans

Venezuelan Gilbert Fernández still plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle into Panama and head toward the United States over land, despite a U.S. announcement that it will grant conditional humanitarian permits only to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants arriving by air.“The news hit us like a bucket of cold water,” Fernández said Thursday, a day after the announcement, which also stated that Venezuelans arriving by land at the Mexico-U.S. border would be returned to Mexico. Fernández spoke to The Associated Press on a beach in Necoclí, a coastal town in Colombia where about 9,000 people, mostly Venezuelans, waited to board...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Youngest Creeslough victim and her father ‘side by side’ in life and death

A five-year-old girl and her father who died together as they shopped for a birthday cake have been remembered “side by side” during their joint funeral service.Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest of the 10 victims of the service station explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal last week.Her father Robert Garwe had taken her to buy a birthday cake for her mother when they were caught in the blast on October 7.Father John Joe Duffy described Shauna and her father as “side by side in the shop”, adding that Mr Garwe “in that split second just wanting to help protect his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week

At the end of a week like no other, the people of Creeslough once again summoned the strength to stand together in silent tribute.As they have done time and again, the exhausted community lined the narrow main street of the Co Donegal village with heads bowed as coffins passed.This time they had come to say goodbye to Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, the youngest victim of the tragedy which claimed 10 lives.Even by the standards of grief witnessed in Creeslough over recent days, the sight of Shauna’s tiny wicker casket being carried into St Michael’s church seemed...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
Iraq
BBC

Aylesbury woman grows then shaves beard for PCOS awareness

A woman who grew a beard for two months has shaved it off to raise awareness of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and help a charitable cause. Annette, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, said because of her condition she produced excessive facial hair and experienced weight gain. She said she posted most...
HEALTH
The Independent

Member of public drags Just Stop Oil protester from road as group halt traffic in Shoreditch

A man dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off a road in Shoreditch, London, as the group halted traffic on their fifteenth day of action on Saturday, 15 October.“You all use fuel in some way or another. How do you think you got your iPhones?” the man says before dragging two of the group from the tarmac on Great Eastern Street.Activists staged the roadblock to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents” a day after group members threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Sign up for our newsletters.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Scottish Labour leader declares party ‘ready’ for general election

Scottish Labour is ready for a general election, leader Anas Sarwar has said.Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Saturday, Mr Sarwar said the party is “not afraid” of an election, and the UK Government led by Liz Truss is at “the end of the road”.His comments came as UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK needs a general election.Backing his calls, Mr Sarwar said: “I think it’s clear Liz Truss is a lame duck Prime Minister. She’s Prime Minister just in name.“Keir Starmer is absolutely right to demand a general election.“He’s also right to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Suella Braverman is gaslighting victims of modern slavery

In towns, streets and communities all across the UK, people are trapped in modern slavery. This is not only a failure, but an affront to us all. At a time when the UK needs an urgent upgrade of existing legislation and policies on modern slavery that better protect people, instead a dangerous narrative is being spread, and victims of slavery up and down the country are being failed.For years, we have been challenging the UK government as it embeds its hostile immigration policies, normalising dangerous rhetoric that pitches communities against those in need of support and protection. This rhetoric harms...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘effectively detained’ at Home Office hotels with claims of ‘restricted’ movement

Asylum seekers as young as 16 years old claim they have been prevented from leaving their Home Office hotels for days in conditions an expert described as “effective detention”, an investigation has found.People who have crossed the Channel to seek refuge in the UK have been taken to “short-term stay hotels” for interviews and say they were told they could not leave in a potential breach of law.The Home Office said migrants stay at the hotels for 48 hours on average while completing screening when it hasn’t been possible to complete checks at holding facilities in Kent, and say they...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home secretary accused of ‘scapegoating’ modern slavery victims as new laws planned

The government has been accused of “scapegoating” modern slavery victims as it draws up new laws to restrict claims by asylum seekers. The Independent understands that Suella Braverman wants to stop what she sees as the abuse of current powers by migrants crossing the English Channel, after accusing them of “gaming the system”.New legislation which could change the operation of Theresa May's Modern Slavery Act is being discussed by the Home Office, Downing Street and government lawyers.The plans go further than a package of immigration laws brought in by Priti Patel that criminalised Channel crossings, aiming to make sure that...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Starmer quotes famous Kinnock put-down in attack on Tories’ ‘grotesque chaos’

Sir Keir Starmer referenced his own party’s history of factional infighting as he attacked the “grotesque chaos” of the Liz Truss Government.After an extraordinary day in Westminster on Friday that saw Ms Truss ditch her friend and first choice as chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, as well as axing a significant chunk of her mini-budget, the Labour leader used a speech in Barnsley to accuse the Prime Minister of clinging to power.Speaking to Yorkshire and the Humber Labour’s conference, he drew parallels with his party’s divisive decade in the 1980s – quoting Neil Kinnock’s famous 1985 attack on the left-wing Militant group...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

882K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy