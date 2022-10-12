Read full article on original website
FIELD HOCKEY: Westtown Gets At-Home Win Against Germantown Friends on Senior Day
WEST CHESTER, PA--Fundamentals and passing did it for Westtown School when it hosted Germantown Friends School in Friends Schools League action Tuesday, October 11. Westtown dominated Germantown Friends in a 4-0 shutout on their Senior Day. “I think our victory really came from our passing,” said senior quad-captain Grace Rhile....
Notre Dame vs Stanford - Preview and Predictions
Irish Breakdown previews and makes final predictions for the matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stanford Cardinal
Chenango Valley Girl's Soccer Dominates in STAC Semifinals
Chenango Valley girl's soccer hammered Maine-Endwell in a 7-1 win in the STAC semifinals to advance to the championship game. The Warriors will host Elmira on Friday for the Championship game.
BOYS SOCCER: Inter-Ac Action Did Not Disappoint in Week One of League Play
PHILADELPHIA – After the first week of league play, two teams, The Episcopal Academy and The Haverford School, have jumped out to undefeated starts. The former was victorious in our game of the week under the lights on Thursday night. You can read all about it and the rest of the Inter-Ac’s action below.
Mercer County Tournament field hockey round up, Oct .14
Second-seeded Lawrenceville advanced from the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament with a 5-4 overtime win over seventh-seeded Pennington in Lawrenceville. Lawrenceville will next host sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the semifinal on Tuesday. Senior Caitlin Hoover had two goals and two assists while junior Anna Hoover tallied two goals...
