Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Related
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Travel to Loyola for a Patriot League Match
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team makes the trip to Baltimore, Md. to take on Loyola at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the match being streamed on ESPN+. The Mountain Hawks (11-9, 2-6 Patriot League) are coming off of a 1-1 weekend inside Leeman-Turner Area in Grace Hall where they picked up a 3-0 win in straight sets over the Greyhounds last Friday. Following its victory against the Loyola, Lehigh returned to Grace Hall to host Colgate last Saturday. The Mountain Hawks battled the Raiders but were unable to come out on top, falling 3-1.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Finishes Ninth at ECAC Championships
BRONX, N.Y. - The Lehigh women's cross country team showed signs of being ready for championship season as the Mountain Hawks finished ninth overall at the ECAC Championships on Friday morning. In its final meet of the regular season, first-year Lucy Afanasewicz (21:57.5) was a top-finisher for the Mountain Hawks, earning All-East honors with her 20th place finish.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks to Race at Penn State, IC4A Championship on Friday
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of the Paul Short Run two weeks ago, the Lehigh men's cross country team will return to action and compete at two meets this Friday. The Mountain Hawks will have a split squad this weekend, sending some members to University Park, Pa. for the Penn State Invitational while others will travel to the Bronx, N.Y. for the IC4A Championship.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn a Point at Colgate in Scoreless Draw with Raiders
HAMILTON, N.Y. - It was a battle of the defenses in Hamilton, N.Y. as the Lehigh women's soccer team played Colgate to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night. With the Mountain Hawks' first draw in Patriot League play, Lehigh sits in fifth-place with 10 points and 3-2-1 record after six rounds of league play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks look to bounce back against West Chester and Bloomsburg
BETHLEHEM, Pa-. The Lehigh men's swimming and diving team will look to get its first win of the season when the Mountain Hawks take on West Chester and Bloomsburg at West Chester Saturday at 1 p.m. Lehigh is coming off of a tough meet vs. Loyola, where the Greyhounds got...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh looks to keep it rolling against West Chester and Bloomsburg
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team returns to action on Saturday at West Chester at 1 p.m. The Mountain Hawks will be taking on Bloomsburg and West Chester. The Mountain Hawks are coming off of a 179-120 victory over Loyola. It marks the third straight year...
lehighsports.com
Sisselberger, Creasor and Leggett to tryout for Senior National Teams
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While the Lehigh men's lacrosse team will be in action this weekend at the American Boy Fall Brawl in Centreville, Virginia, two of its own will be suiting up elsewhere. Fifth-year senior faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger and senior goalie Caleb Ceasor will be trying out for their...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Headed To Connecticut For SHU Fall Classic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's golf team is headed to Connecticut for the third of its four fall tournaments as the Mountain Hawks will play in the two-day Sacred Heart Fall Classic Sunday-Monday at Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Tee times for the tournament begin at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Catholic League teams no longer block WPIAL’s path to PIAA basketball finals
The marquee matchup of state championship weekend became an all-Philadelphia Catholic League affair when Roman Catholic and Archbishop Wood met in Hershey last winter for the Class 6A boys basketball final. It was the third time in eight years that the PIAA’s big-school boys championship included two teams from District...
Haas resigns as head football coach at Bethlehem Catholic
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
Penn State commit, Wyomissing star J’ven Williams continues ‘surreal’ rise up recruiting rankings
Wednesday was a banner day for Penn State commit J’ven Williams. First, the Wyomissing lineman announced he was officially accepted to attend Penn State. Then, he found out he jumped all the way to No. 24 nationally in 247 Sports’ player rankings — placing him atop the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class.
Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a look inside Lehigh University’s biggest building yet (PHOTOS)
Those familiar with Bethlehem may know it as the building with “LEHIGH” lit up at night along the roofline. On Friday, Lehigh University celebrated all that goes into its new Health, Science and Technology Building, with remarks from university leadership and media tours. At 124 E. Morton St....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee
Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Kingery’s ladylove aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Times News
Lehighton homecoming court
Lehighton Area High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Front row, from left: Makayla Sabatino, Sophia Wentz, Gabriella Di Dea, Jami Gaydula and Isabella Mystkowski. Back row, from left: Trey Spring, Hunter Andreas, Matthew Sofranko, Levi Monk and Luke Blauch. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersspine.com
Surgeon leaves Rothman after 12 years to establish boutique spine practice
Kris Radcliff, MD, has left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for more than 12 years, to start his own spine practice, Spinal Disc Center, which has four locations in New Jersey. Five things to know:. 1. Dr. Radcliff, a professor of orthopedic and neurological surgery at Thomas...
Times News
Entertainment around the area
Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
The 15 best towns for the ultimate fall day trip from the Lehigh Valley
A lot is made of the Lehigh Valley’s proximity to New York City and Philadelphia. While it is perfectly located smack dab between those major cities, it is also a perfect jumping off point for day trips to fascinating places.
thebrownandwhite.com
Celebrating 100 years of Hotel Bethlehem: Why the now-Lehigh Valley staple was worth saving
Historic Hotel Bethlehem opened its doors 100 years ago. From being a prominent tourist attraction throughout the 1920s to temporarily shutting its doors in the late 1990s, this local hotel has a history. This year, the hotel is celebrating its 100th anniversary by recognizing its long history and hosting a...
Comments / 0