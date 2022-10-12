ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Travel to Loyola for a Patriot League Match

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh volleyball team makes the trip to Baltimore, Md. to take on Loyola at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the match being streamed on ESPN+. The Mountain Hawks (11-9, 2-6 Patriot League) are coming off of a 1-1 weekend inside Leeman-Turner Area in Grace Hall where they picked up a 3-0 win in straight sets over the Greyhounds last Friday. Following its victory against the Loyola, Lehigh returned to Grace Hall to host Colgate last Saturday. The Mountain Hawks battled the Raiders but were unable to come out on top, falling 3-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Finishes Ninth at ECAC Championships

BRONX, N.Y. - The Lehigh women's cross country team showed signs of being ready for championship season as the Mountain Hawks finished ninth overall at the ECAC Championships on Friday morning. In its final meet of the regular season, first-year Lucy Afanasewicz (21:57.5) was a top-finisher for the Mountain Hawks, earning All-East honors with her 20th place finish.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks to Race at Penn State, IC4A Championship on Friday

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Coming off of the Paul Short Run two weeks ago, the Lehigh men's cross country team will return to action and compete at two meets this Friday. The Mountain Hawks will have a split squad this weekend, sending some members to University Park, Pa. for the Penn State Invitational while others will travel to the Bronx, N.Y. for the IC4A Championship.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Earn a Point at Colgate in Scoreless Draw with Raiders

HAMILTON, N.Y. - It was a battle of the defenses in Hamilton, N.Y. as the Lehigh women's soccer team played Colgate to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night. With the Mountain Hawks' first draw in Patriot League play, Lehigh sits in fifth-place with 10 points and 3-2-1 record after six rounds of league play.
HAMILTON, NY
lehighsports.com

Lehigh looks to keep it rolling against West Chester and Bloomsburg

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's swimming and diving team returns to action on Saturday at West Chester at 1 p.m. The Mountain Hawks will be taking on Bloomsburg and West Chester. The Mountain Hawks are coming off of a 179-120 victory over Loyola. It marks the third straight year...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Sisselberger, Creasor and Leggett to tryout for Senior National Teams

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While the Lehigh men's lacrosse team will be in action this weekend at the American Boy Fall Brawl in Centreville, Virginia, two of its own will be suiting up elsewhere. Fifth-year senior faceoff specialist Mike Sisselberger and senior goalie Caleb Ceasor will be trying out for their...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighsports.com

Mountain Hawks Headed To Connecticut For SHU Fall Classic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's golf team is headed to Connecticut for the third of its four fall tournaments as the Mountain Hawks will play in the two-day Sacred Heart Fall Classic Sunday-Monday at Great River Golf Course in Milford, Conn. Tee times for the tournament begin at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Northampton, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nazareth Area High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 15, 2022, 06:00:00.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Phillies Scott Kingery’s Girlfriend, Taylor Lee

Since Scott Kingery had surgery in mid-July 2021 to repair a ruptured labrum in his right shoulder, he was out for the rest of the season. However, he returned to majors as the Philadelphia Phillies selected the contract of Kingery. And so far, his development has shocked evaluators. Through it all, the baseball player had one constant companion. She is none other than Scott Kingery’s girlfriend, Taylor Lee. Kingery’s ladylove aspires to be the happiest possible version of herself, regularly engages in workouts, and prioritizes time with family. There are more facets of her life, which we reveal in this Taylor Lee wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Lehighton homecoming court

Lehighton Area High School announces its 2022 homecoming court. Front row, from left: Makayla Sabatino, Sophia Wentz, Gabriella Di Dea, Jami Gaydula and Isabella Mystkowski. Back row, from left: Trey Spring, Hunter Andreas, Matthew Sofranko, Levi Monk and Luke Blauch. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Entertainment around the area

Two AC/DC tribute acts lead the parade of music filling local and regional venues have over the next couple of weeks. Live Wire and Back in Black will perform at Penn’s Peak and Mauch Chunk Opera House, respectively, with tributes to Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac and more also playing those venues.
JIM THORPE, PA

