Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
seattlerefined.com
The love story that blossomed into the fun-packed Remlinger Farms
I have lived in the Greater Seattle Area for most of my life. But up until recently, I’m embarrassed to say that I was only vaguely aware of Remlinger Farms. Oh, I knew that they were known for their U-Pick berry patches, and I’ve seen their frozen pies in my local grocery store, but that was about it. But for other people, this place is an institution. In addition to its U-Pick strawberries, raspberries and pumpkins, it is home to a seasonal fun park, a giant marketplace, restaurant, wine bar and brand-new brewery. Many families come out each year to the Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival to ride the "flying pumpkins," munch on a few pumpkin pie-spiced mini-donuts and bring home a few pumpkins found in a patch so sincere, even Linus would approve.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
seattleschild.com
New Mercer Island grocery store: Kitchen & Market
Kitchen & Market, a local grocery store and prepared-meal provider, opens Saturday, Oct. 15, on Mercer Island. Kitchen & Market, which also has been in Pike Place Market since 2021, is a small grocery that specializes in freshly prepared foods, chef-driven meal kits, private label products and locally sourced goods. In addition, it stocks pantry staples such as bread and milk.
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: Half a Tudor House with Vintage Details
You can own a slice of classic Seattle Tudor Revival architecture without buying an entire house. This picture-perfect brick home in West Seattle’s Admiral District, just a short block from the neighborhood center at California and Admiral, was converted to townhomes sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. The work is nearly seamless: each half gets its own fireplace, recessed shelves, fun top-floor alcoves, and other period delights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I made $10,000 in two months out of my garage – I started with nothing, and it only takes me a few hours of my own time
A FURNITURE flipper is proving that one man's trash is another man's treasure as he raked in $10,000 fixing up old pieces. When Cole Brown moved to Seattle from rural Montana he was looking for a new way to make money. After some trial and error and time to get...
Tri-City Herald
The best all-you-can-eat restaurant in Washington? This hot pot spot makes Yelp’s list
Simmering broth, fresh vegetables and juicy meat are all part of the all-you-can-eat deal at this Japanese hot pot restaurant in Washington. Shaburina in Redmond was named the top buffet in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Oct. 10. “We love a good hot pot place,...
Just in Time? Orphaned Montana Grizzly Bear Cub Gets New Home
Not everyone is fond of zoos. But zoo before possible euthanizing or death by other means? Well,... Besides, as you will read shortly, the new digs sound pretty swanky. And if you think you have a catchy name for the new gal on the block, they might like to hear from you.
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Indy, a 2-year-old pit bull mix rescued from Florida
Indy is one of 68 shelter pets transferred to Seattle Humane from Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian and rescuers said the 2-year-old pit bull mix has been smiling ever since he got off the plane. Staff at Seattle Humane said Indy is a happy and playful dog who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Seattle
Seattle is a nearly 200 year old city, so it stands to reason that it has accumulated some ghost stories (and maybe even some actual ghosts) over the decades. In honor of spooky season, we compiled our own research and experiences to bring you Secret Seattle’s picks for the most haunted places in Seattle. Then we also asked our followers on Instagram for their suggestions. In the end we wound up with quite a comprehensive list.
425magazine.com
Sophie B. Hawkins Comes to Kirkland Performance Center
It’s been 30 years since the release of Sophie B. Hawkins’ 1992 platinum-selling debut album, Tongues and Tails, which included the hit song “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. The last three decades have brought Hawkins multiple awards, sold-out concerts, a documentary feature, a critically lauded...
Seemingly endless summer in Pacific Northwest to shatter more heat records, increase fire danger
Summer has blown through the stop sign of the autumnal equinox in the Pacific Northwest and has continued to bake the region with several days of record-high temperatures and an absence of rainfall even as the calendar turns into mid-October.
roadtirement.com
Historic and haunted Stanwood Hotel and Bar
It is that time of year, waiting for Halloween! This is one of the more documented and investigated haunted sites in Washington State. Several years ago we found this neat old place in the historic town of Stanwood, Washington. Stanwood was originally a lumber, mining and shipbuilding town. The Hotel was first opened in 1894, and a plaque on the front of the building proudly proclaims the local historical society taking note.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
MyNorthwest.com
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
Comments / 0