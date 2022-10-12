ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, MO

kfdi.com

Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Chief resigns

Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
FORSYTH, MO
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Obituaries
933kwto.com

Authorities Find Remains in Springfield

Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.
HARRISON, AR

