Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
kfdi.com
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
KYTV
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Johnny Lee & John Schneider: Music legend, acting legend unite for iconic Branson show
With more than a month and a half of performances under their belt, the Johnny Lee and John Schneider Live in Branson show is well underway at Mickey Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre. With 13 No. 1 hits, Lee is the voice behind songs including “Lookin’ For Love,” “Bet Your...
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in Douglas County, Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools announce changes to football games for students
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are set in place for upcoming football games for Springfield Public Schools. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on Friday night:. Students from rival teams will have to enter on their respective bleacher sides. All students...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth Police Chief resigns
Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck at Kansas Expressway and Division Street in Springfield
Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KYTV
Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of...
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
Remains found in Springfield may belong to missing man, says SPD
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said in a release Tuesday afternoon that they have uncovered a body on S. Lone Pine Street yesterday, October 10. SPD said they have not yet confirmed the identity of the deceased person, but believe it to be 71-year-old Anatoli Dvorschi, a man who has been missing since […]
Comments / 0