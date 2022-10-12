Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Rings of Power Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Rings of Power Season 2 has recently begun production, so here’s everything we know so far, from a possible release date, to its cast, plot, and other details. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is reaching the endgame now for its first season, so fans are both gearing up for the finale, and also wondering what will happen next.
dexerto.com
Guardians of The Galaxy 3: Release date, cast, plot details & more
Star-Lord and the gang return in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn’s conclusion to the MCU trilogy. If you’re looking for release date information, cast members, or plot – we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3.
dexerto.com
Marvel Zombies: Release date window, cast, plot & more
Marvel Zombies is about to rise from the grave into the MCU – so, here’s everything we know so far, from its release date to cast, plot, and other details. Marvel Zombies, a spin-off series from another MCU animated series, What If…? is well in the works, and fans are getting very excited for it.
dexerto.com
M3GAN: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything you need to know about M3GAN, the new horror produced by James Wan, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and other details. If we’re ranking killer doll movies, the original Child’s Play will probably always remain on top – though, there have been some contenders, like Dead Silence, Magic, and Puppet Master.
RELATED PEOPLE
dexerto.com
The ending of Halloween Ends explained, plus is there a post-credit scene?
Halloween Ends concludes the beloved horror franchise this week, so read on to find out how the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers story played out, plus what the horror sequel sets up for the future. The Halloween franchise is all over the places, with numerous sequels and reboots hitting screens...
dexerto.com
Brendan Fraser says he’d do The Mummy 4 & explains why Tom Cruise reboot failed
Yes, Brendan Fraser would actually return for The Mummy 4, and he knows why Tom Cruise’s infamous reboot bombed. We are living through the beginning of the Brenaissance, and it feels so good. The Whale’s festival tour has proved one thing: Fraser is still one of the most beloved stars in the world.
Comments / 0