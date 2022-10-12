Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
An Indian startup could revolutionize ocean farming with its 'sea combine harvester'
Seaweed is an increasingly attractive crop, but current farming methods make it expensive. This startup wants to bring down the costs with its automated "Sea Combine."
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
takeitcool.com
2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Methylpropan-1-ol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report. Process Included. 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production from Propylene via Carbonylation. Segments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Kanverse Jasper Release Delivers an AI-Powered Sales Order Automation Offering
Kanverse.ai, a Hyper Automation company, has announced the global launch of Jasper release of its patented AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing Product suite for Enterprises. With the Jasper release, Kanverse.ai has introduced a new AI-powered Sales Order automation product. With Kanverse Sales Order automation, sales operations and customer success teams can...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
NeuroLogica Receives CE Marking for Computed Tomography Systems
NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced that its Elite Mobile Computed Tomography (CT) systems have received the European Union (EU) CE marking via compliance with the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR 2017/745). The assessment and certification completed by the EU’s Notified Body includes the approval of the OmniTom...
cryptopotato.com
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
bloomberglaw.com
Medicare Plans Draft Rule to Accelerate Medical Device Coverage
New medical devices could start undergoing review for Medicare coverage before receiving FDA marketing authorization under a proposed rule the Biden administration plans to release in the coming months. Officials from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Wednesday that the proposal would establish a pathway that medical device...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accessinternational.media
Off-Highway Research briefing during Bauma
Off-Highway Research will hold an in-person briefing during Bauma to give an update on equipment markets around the world, and to discuss the continuing impacts of supply chain and transportation bottlenecks. There are limited places available, and booking is required for the event, which takes place at 10.00 am on...
Hillcrest Energy Technologies ($HLRTF) Partners With Hercules Electric Mobility to Test EV Powertrains
Hillcrest Energy Technologies (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hercules Electric Mobility, a company focused on bringing customizable electric mobility products to market. Terms of the MOU call for both companies to collaborate on a comprehensive project to...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Roofing Products Market Growth Factors Analysis, And Forecast To 2030| Atlas Roofing Corporation, Building Products of Canada, CertainTeed LLC
COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Roofing Products Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Roofing Products Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Roofing Products market are...
ccjdigital.com
FMCSA leaving personal conveyance hours of service guidance as-is
Trucking news and briefs for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:. FMCSA denies petition to put limits on drivers’ personal conveyance use. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration last month denied a petition from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance that asked the agency to add a maximum distance and/or time a driver can use personal conveyance.
aircargoweek.com
Rock-it Global joins the US SmartWay programme
Rock-it Global has signed on to the SmartWay programme, which helps companies advance supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking, and improving freight transportation efficiency. SmartWay is a collaboration between the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry to provide a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of supply...
getnews.info
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
equalocean.com
Chinese Solar Microinverter Solution Start-up Envertech Completed Its Round A of Financing
On October 10, Envertech (Chinese: 恩沃新能源科技), a solar microinverter solution provider, closed its round A of financing worth tens of millions of CNY which was led by Could Angel Fund (Chinese: 云天使基金). The fund will be used on production capacity building and R&D of new products.
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
getnews.info
USPA Nationwide Security Introduces America’s First Responsive AI Security Training Program
“Albina from USPA Nationwide Security holds her Diploma from their AI Training Program”. Using its fully responsive artificial intelligence technology, USPA Nationwide Security trains security personnel and fire guards. With AI continuously acquiring new knowledge, cutting-edge courses combine programmed rules and human-like instincts to enhance learning. Using its fully responsive...
Recycling Today
Report prioritizes chemical recycling feedstock targets
A study commissioned by the Singapore-based Alliance to End Plastic Waste spells out what researchers determined to be nine requirements for feedstock deemed suitable for plastic scrap pyrolysis facilities. The study, conducted by United Kingdom-based Eunomia Research & Consulting, is titled “Feedstock Quality Guidelines for Pyrolysis of Plastic Waste.” While...
industrytoday.com
Help Is on the Way if Manufacturers Help Themselves
The CHIPS and Science Act will alleviate supply chain disruptions, just not right away. Imagine if all the semiconductor chips your manufacturing operation needs were produced and widely available right in your own backyard. No more worrying about shortages, long order lead times, transit times and shipping delays, or exorbitant transport costs. No more tying up capital in safety stock and excess inventory to safeguard against the next global disruption. No more losing sleep over the escalating geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan, two leaders in chip manufacturing, that could once again shut off access to critical components.
Comments / 0